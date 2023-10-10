Highlights David Beckham recalls feeling extremely nervous before his first training session at Real Madrid, surrounded by star players like Figo, Roberto Carlos, and Ronaldo.

David Beckham will never forget how Ronaldo Nazario embarrassed him during his very first training session after joining Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2003.

The former England captain completed his move to the Bernabeu at the end of the 2002-03 campaign, sealing a £24.5 million transfer after Sir Alex Ferguson deemed him surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. In his fascinating four-part Netflix documentary, Beckham explains how he never wanted to leave Man Utd but that it turned out to be the best outcome for all concerned.

Beckham and his family experienced living in Madrid - before moving on to Los Angeles, Milan and Paris - while Real Madrid secured the services of the planet’s most famous footballer. As for Man Utd, they replaced their former No. 7 with a certain Cristiano Ronaldo - and the rest is history.

Zinedine Zidane played his part in convincing Beckham to move to Madrid, rather than Barcelona, who were the first club to reach an agreement with Man United. The superstar winger only had eyes for Real Madrid and eventually became a Galactico alongside the likes of Zidane, Ronaldo, Luis Figo, and Roberto Carlos.

How Beckham felt before his first Real Madrid training session

Speaking on his Netflix documentary, Beckham reminisced about how anxious he felt ahead of his first training session. “I don’t think I’ve ever been as nervous,” he recalled.

Beckham added: “I remember before my first training session. I’m there before everyone. So I was in the changing room on my own, sat there just waiting, sweating - I was so nervous. Figo walks in, shakes my hand; Roberto Carlos walks in, shakes my hand; Ronaldo walks in.”

What did Ronaldo do to Beckham in his first training session?

Rather than going easy on the new guy, Ronaldo - one of the nicest people in football, by the way - made it clear to Beckham that he was now training alongside the game’s very best players. Beckham realised he needed to be at the very top of his game in order to make it at arguably the world’s biggest football club.

“I remember we played this small-sided game,” he said. “Ronaldo was about to score, so I’ve slid, and as I’ve slid he’s just put his foot on the ball, and he watched me go past like that. Okay, this is the level I have to get to.” Watch the clip below:

Beckham’s reaction said it all. Ronaldo, meanwhile, calmly walked away without even looking back at his new teammate.

Speaking on the Netflix documentary, the Brazilian icon said: “Everyone wanted to have his haircut. But with my curly hair, it was more difficult for me to copy his hairstyle.” The two ended up becoming good friends and still speak to each other two decades later.

David Beckham's Playing Career Years Club 1992-2003 Manchester United 1995 Preston North End (Loan) 2003-2007 Real Madrid 2007-2012 LA Galaxy 2009 AC Milan (Loan) 2010 AC Milan (Loan) 2013 Paris Saint-Germain

Did Beckham win the La Liga title at Real Madrid?

Beckham ended up spending four seasons at Real Madrid, scoring 20 goals in 155 appearances. Dropped midway through his final season after agreeing a move to LA Galaxy, Beckham eventually forced his way back into the team through sheer determination and won his one and only La Liga title shortly before his departure.

Fondly remembered by Real Madrid’s players and the club’s supporters, Beckham made a habit of silencing his critics and providing his doubters wrong throughout his illustrious playing career.

