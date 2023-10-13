Highlights David Beckham's behind the scenes documentary "BECKHAM" delves into his life and highlights his involvement in various ventures like modeling, charity work, and club ownership.

The documentary includes rare footage from Beckham's early days, including his wedding to Victoria Adams, where his long-time friend and teammate Gary Neville delivered a risky joke that left the couple in stitches.

Both David Beckham and Gary Neville are famous for their playing careers at Manchester United, where they won numerous trophies, including the historic treble in 1999. The iconic game against Bayern Munich was referenced in Neville's best man speech at Beckham's wedding.

Former footballer and now club owner David Beckham recently had a behind the scenes documentary of his life released on Netflix. Currently the owner of Inter Miami, a club in America's Major League Soccer, Beckham has certainly not drifted away from the spotlight following his retirement from playing football back in 2013.

Whether it's modeling, aftershave, charity work, or having a say in the business side of things for football clubs, Beckham is always making sure his career off the pitch is just as reputable as it was on it.

"BECKHAM" is a four-part documentary series from Academy Award–winning director Fisher Stevens and Academy Award– and Emmy Award–winning producer John Battsek. The documentary includes rare footage from his early days, including snippets from his wedding, where he married Spice Girls star and model Victoria Adams. During the wedding, long-time friend, teammate, and now business partner of Beckham Gary Neville made a speech which has got many around the country in stitches after quite a risky joke.

Gary Neville & David Beckham's friendship

Gary Neville and David Beckham are both members of the world-famous Class of 92, a nickname given to a group of young players who all came through Manchester United's academy around 1992, a true golden generation. Neville and Beckham played together for Man United for years and even went on to become business partners after their playing careers were over, founding the 92 foundation, owning Salford City Football Club, and even founding University Academy 92 (UA92).

But, of course, what they're both known for most is playing for arguably England's biggest football club Manchester United. During their time at the club, they won countless trophies and medals, but none more famous than in 1999, when the club completed the treble (Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League), beating Bayern Munich in the final of the European competition to secure their legacy as some of the top football players of all time.

Two goals in injury time saw the nail-biting finish in Spain go the way of Man United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting the final hand on the prize despite the German team being on top in that game right from the sixth minute. And it was that iconic game that was used as a joke in Neville's best man speech at Becks' wedding.

David Beckham's Playing Career Years Club 1992-2003 Manchester United 1995 Preston North End (Loan) 2003-2007 Real Madrid 2007-2012 LA Galaxy 2009 AC Milan (Loan) 2010 AC Milan (Loan) 2013 Paris Saint-Germain

It is this famous game that remains in the minds of both players and fans forever, even getting a mention at Beckham's wedding when Neville said this in his speech: "We've got some distinguished guests here present, ladies and gentlemen. Uh, David said that the Spice Girls requested that the Bayern Munich team be present today and David was puzzled at this request and asked why. And he said that the Spice Girls replied that they'd love to meet any men that can stay on top for 90 minutes and still come second."

Now we're not sure if this joke needs much explaining, but it sure left the newly-weds in stitches from Neville's delivery of the joke. If you want to see what follows this and many more brilliant stories from the life of footballing legend David Beckham, his documentary BECKHAM is available to watch right now on Netflix.