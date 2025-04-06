David Beckham had the opportunity to play alongside no shortage of greats during his storied career. Having featured for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, his greatest teammates XI is so strong that even legendary names like Eric Cantona somehow miss out.
From Paul Scholes to Zinedine Zidane, the list of superstars the former England captain got to line up with is seemingly never-ending. However, like all of us, Beckham grew up a fan, and he once revealed which name he admired growing up and wished he had had the opportunity to take to the field with.
David Beckham Picks his Greatest 5-a-side-team of Former Teammates
Perhaps surprisingly, only one Manchester United teammate made David Beckham's mightily impressive five-a-side team.