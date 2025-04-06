David Beckham had the opportunity to play alongside no shortage of greats during his storied career. Having featured for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, his greatest teammates XI is so strong that even legendary names like Eric Cantona somehow miss out.

From Paul Scholes to Zinedine Zidane, the list of superstars the former England captain got to line up with is seemingly never-ending. However, like all of us, Beckham grew up a fan, and he once revealed which name he admired growing up and wished he had had the opportunity to take to the field with.

Beckham Names Bobby Charlton As Player He Wished to Have Played With

The famous number seven was named after the United legend