Lionel Messi is on his way to Major League Soccer and the people of Miami are incredibly excited about his upcoming arrival, including Inter Miami CF owner David Beckham.

The Barcelona legend announced his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer and take his talents to the United States, choosing the still-young franchise as his landing spot.

Inter Miami was founded in 2018, and didn't play its first MLS game until 2020, so landing a footballing icon like Messi is huge for the club and the city of Miami.

The residents are thrilled at the notion of the World Cup winner leading the club as well, with the community painting a huge mural in his honour and Becks himself even helped put the finishing touches on the stunning artwork.

What does the mural look like?

The unbelievable mural showcases two illustrations of Messi, one of his top half, portraying him in his new team's football kit, while the second and more prominent picture is a close-up of the Argentine's face, done in sensational detail.

The mural does a brilliant job highlighting just how excited the people of Miami are for the 36-year-old to represent the city and Beckham wanted to show his anticipation too, finishing off the piece.

Not only did he provide the finishing touches, but the former Manchester United man was pretty happy with the final product.

It's somewhat poetic that Beckham is the man who has landed the biggest signing in MLS history.

The Englishman was the first major name to make the move to America from Europe when he signed with LA Galaxy from Real Madrid.

His decision did wonders for football's popularity in the States at the time and it seems Messi's move will take interest in the sport to an all-time high across the country.

How good are Inter Miami?

In the nicest way possible, it seems Inter Miami need Messi a lot more than he needs them right now. The Florida-based side currently sits dead last in the MLS Eastern Conference, and only the Colorado Rapids have a worse points total right now in the entire league.

Their form has been pretty dreadful of late too, with the side failing to win any of their last 10 league games, and it seems the Argentine is coming at the perfect time to try and salvage their season.

With his debut expected to take place during the side's Leagues Cup match against Liga MX's Cruz Azul, he'll have the chance to feature in Miami's final 12 league games, as well as a US Open Cup semi-final against league leaders FC Cincinnati.

Messi isn't coming alone either, with his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets also deciding to join Miami this summer. The pair spent 13 seasons playing together at the Camp Nou, winning a plethora of silverware as they helped form one of the greatest sides in football history during the early 2010s.

The 34-year-old's move to Florida was announced several weeks after Messi's own deal was reported, with the Argentine's move likely playing a factor in Busquets decision.

Adding two former Champions League winners to their squad should drastically improve Miami's fortunes, seeing them shoot up the league table sooner rather than later.