Manchester United and England icon David Beckham once named the players he believed to be the two greatest of all time, including one former teammate. Beckham is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever represent the Three Lions, with only Wayne Rooney making more appearances for the country in an outfield position.

The 49-year-old's career saw him embark on journeys in Madrid, Milan, Paris, and Los Angeles, as well as his time in English football, and his exploits have put him in close proximity to some of the biggest stars in the business. However, the famous number seven once singled out two incredible talents for standing head and shoulders above the rest.

Beckham Names Zinedine Zidane and Lionel Messi as the Greatest Players

The Englishman gave two different answers across two different interviews