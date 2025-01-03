David Beckham has named two British football stadiums among his favourite three that he played in during his career. The former Three Lions captain was fortunate enough to make some of the most distinguished arenas in the sport his home throughout his playing days, such as the San Siro during his spell at AC Milan and the Parc des Princes, where he played his final ever game for Paris Saint-Germain.

The wide midfielder also got to experience some of the most incredible atmospheres in world football whilst at the top of his game, including some memorable European nights and World Cup battles. However, the man himself claimed that three stadiums stood out above all others, and they were all places he came to know incredibly well.

Beckham Names Old Trafford as One Of His Favourite Stadiums

The iconic midfielder also included the Santiago Bernabeu and Wembley

Discussing his travel bucket list with The Telegraph, Beckham was asked which three stadiums were his favourite sports venues. The 49-year-old kept things football-related, naming Old Trafford, the Santiago Bernabeu, and Wembley Stadium as his three choices.

Explaining his reasoning, the 1999 Champions League winner stated:

"The Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Wembley Stadium in London and Old Trafford in Manchester are of course my personal favourites. They have all you could ask for as a player and a fan including scale and atmosphere."

Beckham became a household name at the Theatre of Dreams as part of the famous Class of '92, which included the likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, and the Neville brothers. They would all play important roles in the Red Devils completing a famous treble in 1999, with the famous number seven scoring a crucial goal on the final day of the Premier League campaign against Tottenham at Old Trafford to help them win the title.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Beckham made a total of 392 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 85 goals and managing 121 assists.

Things have looked a little less promising at his former stomping ground, as years of decay have seen Old Trafford turn into a stuff of nightmares, leading to leaks in the infrastructure.

After a falling out with manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Beckham would make the Santiago Bernabeu his home by becoming a Galactico for Real Madrid. Unlike Old Trafford, the stadium has since undergone some major revamp and is even set to undergo an unpopular name change.

The final stadium on the former wide man's list is the home of English football, Wembley Stadium. Beckham played at both the old and new stadiums during his career, though he failed to specify which he preferred. His final ever appearance for the Three Lions came in 2009 as a substitute on the hallowed turf of Wembley, during a 3-0 victory over Belarus where Beckham set up Shaun Wright-Phillips for the second goal of the game.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 02/01/2025