David Beckham is one of the greatest English footballers to ever play the beautiful game. As such, he got to star for some huge clubs, alongside some wonderful players.

Bursting onto the scene with Manchester United, he won Premier League titles and other major honours with club icons Roy Keane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs. A move to Spain then saw him take to the pitch alongside all-time greats Zinedine Zidane, Raul and Ronaldo Nazario.

He then elevated his fame to unprecedented levels with a move to MLS side LA Galaxy. Evidently taking a shine to America, Beckham helped form Inter Miami during his retirement and his club are currently blessed with arguably the game's finest footballer.

Indeed, Lionel Messi is spending the twilight years of his career in Miami, and still producing the goods for club and country despite now being in his late 30s. While his natural talent is undoubted, that should not overshadow just how hard he has worked to become the best.

Beckham made this point clear in a recent interview when he claimed that the Argentine is the most dedicated player he’s ever been around.

Beckham: Messi is the Most Dedicated Player I've Ever Known

"To still be like he is now is unbelievable”

Speaking to his former Man United teammate on the YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents, Beckham waxed lyrical about Messi. When asked if the 37-year-old is the 'most dedicated player' he's ever been around, the Englishman did not hesitate when saying:

“At his level, without a doubt. To still be like he is now is unbelievable.”

As alluded to before, Beckham has shared a dressing room with some of the biggest football stars of the 21st century. Most notably, Ronaldo is known for his professionalism and work rate behind the scenes which has allowed him to continue playing for Portugal despite now being 39.

Even so, the former Three Lions captain has evidently been more blown away by Messi's efforts to prolong his own career during his time with Inter Miami.

Beckham Reveals Messi's Incredible Work Ethic

"He’ll be the first in the gym and he’ll be the last out of the gym"

Going into more detail about how the Argentine maintains his fitness on a day-to-day basis, Beckham added: “The one thing that Leo is good as is teaching. He’s good at teaching the young players that are coming in from the academy. He doesn’t make any player feel below him. He’s that player that will stay out on the training ground teaching the young kids, going to watch the academy kids playing.

"He’ll be the first in the gym and he’ll be the last out of the gym. I don’t think you get to that level without having that [drive] within you. I’ll take you back to the first day that he came in to our training ground. He arrived at about 6:50 in the morning. And there was nobody in the training facility apart from one guy to let him in. He arrived at 6:50. The team weren’t training till 10.”

Ferdinand then asked Beckham to provide some insight into what Messi gets up to when he arrives at the training facility before anyone else. He was told: "Preparing. He’s in the gym, he’s warming up. He’s doing all of the things that you expect a young kid to do and he’s still doing them now at his age.

"Everything that he’s won in his career, you would expect him to be a bit more relaxed. If I had to describe him with one word, he’s a winner. Not in the sense of what he’s won, but he’s still hungry. He’s still hungry for championships, he still gets angry with players for not doing the right thing. He still gets angry when he loses games. Even when he’s not playing he gets angry. When he’s not playing or he’s injured, he’s there at every game. He doesn’t have to be there at every game. That’s the type of person and player that he is. He’s unbelievable to see.”

It remains to be seen just how much longer football fans will be able to watch Messi do his thing. The good news, however, is that he's still performing brilliantly for club and country – a hat trick against Bolivia during the October international break is the latest proof of this.

With the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, and an obvious goal to strive for, the 37-year-old may well have his mind set on that final hurrah as he works tirelessly behind the scenes to maintain his top physical condition.