Highlights David Beckham's net worth is around $450 million, making him one of the wealthiest footballers.

Beckham's career earnings were boosted by his lucrative deals with LA Galaxy and endorsements, including a $160 million Adidas contract.

He earns approximately £306,000 per sponsored post on Instagram and is actively involved in charity work, particularly with UNICEF.

David Beckham is not only with synonymous football but he is also a global household name. The former England captain was one of the most revered crossers of a ball, while also being one of the most high-profile celebrities during his career. His relationship with Spice Girl Victoria Beckham brought the midfielder into the limelight in ways only George Best had previously experienced.

The 47-year-old's storied career began at Manchester United, as he rose through the ranks to become a mainstay under Sir Alex Ferguson. According to Transfermarkt, he made a whopping 394 appearances for the Red Devils between 1992 and 2003. He scored 85 times and recorded 120 assists. During that period, Beckham managed to capture the Premier League title on six occasions, the FA Cup twice and the UEFA Champions League in 1999. He also finished second in the Ballon d'Or race that year, falling short of Rivaldo.

His love-hate relationship with his Scottish manager came to an end when he was sold to Real Madrid for £24.5m. He featured 159 times, with his sole trophy coming in his final season as he managed to add a La Liga title to his extensive list of accolades. He then made the shocking switch to America with LA Galaxy, a move that brought more attention to the MLS than it ever had before. There he managed to win back-to-back MLS Cups and become the poster boy for men's soccer in the United States. He later had short spells back in Europe with AC Milan and finally PSG before calling an end to his career in 2013.

Since his playing career came to an end, the entrepreneur has stayed in football, most notably as the owner of MLS side Inter Miami. The team based out of South Beach have struggled for most of their tenure, but the recent arrival of Lionel Messi has seen the side's form greatly improve. They even managed to win their first piece of silverware, in the form of the MLS Leagues Cup.

With such fame also came fortune, as Beckham managed to use his success on the pitch to build an enormous empire off it. Endorsements, modelling appearances and even a Netflix documentary have all followed the Englishman. It poses the question, how much is his net worth? With that in mind, we have collected as much data as possible to answer that very question.

David Beckham's net worth

Around $450 million

According to Wealthy Gorilla, it is believed that David Beckham's net worth is around $450 million. However, this figure may be slightly less than the former United winger's actual worth, as it was last updated in March 2023. This means that any money Beckham may have made from his Netflix documentary, or the financial impact signing Lionel Messi to Inter Miami had, has not been taken into account.

In comparison to some of the other biggest stars in football, Beckham finds himself behind the likes of Messi, who is believed to be worth $600 million. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is supposedly in the middle of the pair with a net worth of $500 million.

David Beckham's net worth in pounds

£354 million

When it comes to pounds sterling, Beckham is believed to be worth an incredible £354 million. With that money, the former number 7 would have enough to buy one and a half Neymars from Barcelona and 354 Jamie Vardys from Fleetwood Town. This figure is only likely to grow, especially as Inter Miami's global outreach continues to increase.

David Beckham's net worth in rupees

₹37 billion

If you thought his worth in dollars and pounds was an excessive number, just wait until you hear how much Beckham is worth in rupees. According to the latest exchange rate figures, the former international is worth a little over ₹37 billion of the Indian currency.

David Beckham's career earnings

Made most at LA Galaxy

Not much is known about how much exactly Beckham made during his time at Manchester United, with figures ranging between £1.5 million to over £4 million. However, according to an article written by the Guardian in 1999, the wide man was the second highest paid footballer in world football, with his Manchester United salary believed to pocket him half of the £3 million he was believed to have recouped in that year. The only player ahead of him was Brazilian legend Ronaldo, who earned more than £5.5 million.

Furthermore, reports indicate that the legend actually pocketed more money from appearing as a playable character in FIFA 21 than he did during his entire Old Trafford career.

The then-England captain became a Galatico in 2003 and as a result, saw a major increase in his weekly earnings. The Daily Mail suggests that during his four years at the Bernabeu, Beckham earned approximately $42 million. However, this was nothing to what they claim he earned when moving to LA Galaxy, a deal that apparently led to him receiving $250 million.

Beckham's Earnings at Real Madrid Earnings per appearance $264,150 Earnings per goal contribution $583,333 Earnings per minute played $3,309 Stats via Transfermarkt

Part of what made the former Madrid star's move to America so lucrative was the unique deal that was made with LA Galaxy and the MLS. According to Huddle Up, Beckham's contract included a clause where he would be guaranteed a percentage of all Galaxy's revenue. As the league grew, so did the revenue Galaxy made, which as a result benefitted their star player massively.

Not only that, but the MLS was also able to lure Beckham by promising him that he could purchase an MLS expansion team at the fixed cost of $25 million. Shortly after his retirement, it was announced that this option had been exercised, bringing forth the original concept that later became Inter Miami.

David Beckham's earnings from endorsements

One of the very first sponsorship deals Beckham penned shortly after it was announced that he was dating 'Posh Spice' was that of hair product Brylcreem. He is believed to have been offered £4 million for the deal, a substantial increase from what his weekly earnings were at the time.

Perhaps his most famous sponsorship deal came in 2003, where he was given a lifetime contract with sports brand Adidas. Based on the figures quoted by Essentially Sports, the deal is worth $160 million. This makes it one of the largest sporting endorsement deals in history.

Some of these endorsements have been rather controversial. None more so than the reported £125 million deal that Beckham made with Qatar to become an ambassador for the country ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The winger was heavily criticised for this move, especially given his history as a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. However, speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Beckham unsurprisingly defended his decision.

"I do a lot of research into partners that I’m going into business with. And I wanted to be involved in another World Cup. I like to see the game grow, and that means it going into territories it hasn’t been in before. "I knew there’d be questions, I knew there was going to be criticism, but I’ve always been a believer that football is such a powerful tool. "I spent a month out there, and not one person came up to me and said, 'Oh my God, I’ve been treated like this, oh my God, I wasn’t allowed into this place…' I was around the LGBTQ community, I spoke to people on the ground. So I was happy with my decision."

Money earned on Instagram for Beckham

£306,000 per post

According to reports from Gloucestershire Live in 2022, the former footballer and their wife Victoria make a staggering amount per sponsored post on Instagram.

As per the research that had been conducted around this time, it is claimed that . This equates to over ten times the amount of the average salary for a person living in the UK.

Some of the most recent posts on the father of four's page see him teaming up with the likes of watch company Tudor, Nespresso and Maserati. This also alongside posts promoting his brands, such as his own fragrance.

David Beckham charity work

UNICEF ambassador

As quoted on his official website, under the philanthropy section, it is written: "David Beckham supports some important charities and projects that seek to drive change for the better both in Britain and around the world."

One of the charities that he is most strongly affiliated with is UNICEF, with whom he has been a Goodwill Ambassador since 2005. Ten years after joining, Beckham created the 7 Fund. The charity describes the fund as 'a unique partnership with the goal of helping children around the world – especially girls – break down barriers that too often steal dreams away: violence, bullying, child marriage and missed education.'