David Beckham, by virtue of playing for some of Europe’s biggest clubs, went toe-to-toe with a wide array of elite defenders across his 722-game career – but he was quick to name-drop the toughest opponent, one who used to ‘kick him all over the pitch’, that he had faced.

The midfielder, now 49 and President of Inter Miami, blossomed into one of his nation’s classiest operators at Manchester United having emerged as a pivotal part of The Class of ’92, before moving abroad to play for Real Madrid.

After 159 games and plenty of success for Los Blancos, he spent the twilight period of his career at LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain before calling it a day and hanging up his boots in 2013 as one of the most charismatic players in football history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Beckham plundered 127 goals and 225 assists in his 722-game club career.

A superstar of the highest order, the Englishman’s career at the upper echelons of European football meant that he had the displeasure of crossing paths with plenty of the continent’s most terrifying defenders, such as Sol Campbell and Carles Puyol.

Neither of the aforementioned brutes were named when Sports Illustrated caught up with the now-retired ace back in 2023 to ask him this very question: who was the most difficult defender he faced during his long and storied career?

Straight to the point, he singled out a player who eventually became a teammate of his in the Spanish capital: Roberto Carlos. The Brazilian is considered to be one of the best left-backs in football history and, by Beckham’s admission, is the hardest opponent he had to face throughout his career.

“The hardest defender I ever played against was Roberto Carlos. He became one of my closest friends at Real Madrid but I remember playing against him before I joined.”

“He used to kick me all over the pitch,” he claimed before adding, “But he was always the first one to stand over me, pull me up with a big smile on his face.”

The two locked horns on six different occasions before Becks’ high-profile switch to the Spanish juggernauts in 2003. London-born Beckham, widely regarded as one of the best English footballers of all time, was victorious just once – a 4-3 win in the 2002/03 Champions League quarter-final.

With Manchester United, the six-time Premier League winner drew once and lost on two occasions, while – on the international stage – Beckham’s England drew 1-1 with Brazil in May 2000 before losing 2-1 two years later at the 2002 World Cup.