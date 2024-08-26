Former England captain David Beckham has revealed the final words that former manager Sven-Goran Eriksson said to him prior to his passing. The Swedish coach, who led the Three Lions to two World Cups between 2001 and 2006, sadly lost his battle with cancer at the age of 76.

Eriksson was a beloved figure among many of the stars he coached, with his calm and peaceful manner often resonating both in football and away from it. His beautiful attitude to life was typified by the man himself in his final conversation with his former skipper, Beckham, who revealed the details of the conversation in a touching tribute to the great man.

Eriksson Told Beckham 'It Will Be Okay'

The former midfielder revealed details of their final chat on social media

Taking to social media, the former Manchester United winger shared a clip of he and Eriksson walking together the final time the pair met before the Swede's death. In an emotional message, Beckham revealed exactly what the last thing his former manager said to him was:

"We laughed, we cried & we knew we were saying goodbye... Sven thank you for always being the person you have always been, passionate, caring, calm and a true gentleman. "I will be forever grateful for you making me your captain but I will forever hold these last memories of this day with you and your family... Thank you Sven and in your last words to me, 'It will be ok'.'"

Eriksson's sentiment has been one that he consistently reiterated after he announced that his battle with cancer had become terminal. In a documentary released just days before his passing, the former Lazio and Manchester City boss left a poignant message to fans:

"I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do. Don't be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it's been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it."

Players React to Eriksson's Passing

Many of the ex-coach's former stars have spoken glowingly of the man

There have been tributes aplenty since the heartbreaking news of Eriksson's passing was announced online. Former England international Michael Owen described the tactician as 'one of the very best,' while former Manchester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said that the 76-year-old's death was a great loss to football and the world.

Eriksson announced in January that he had 'at best a year to live' after confirming that his cancer diagnosis had become terminal. In the months that followed, the footballing world showed their love and appreciation to one of the most adored figures in English football. He was chosen to lead a team of Liverpool legends out at Anfield for his swansong on the touchline, fulfilling a lifelong dream to manage the English giants.

The FA have since confirmed that they will celebrate the life of their former manager when England host Finland at Wembley Stadium on September 10th.