David Beckham has rattled Manchester City fans with comments he made during an interview on FA Cup final day.

The former England captain, who played a key role in Manchester United’s historic 1999 treble-winning campaign, was at Wembley to watch his former club lose 2-1 to Man City on Saturday.

Two goals from Ilkay Gundogan earned City their second major trophy of the season, following last month’s Premier League title triumph.

Pep Guardiola’s revered side have a golden opportunity to complete the treble when they face Inter Milan in Istanbul this weekend.

City are aiming to become champions of Europe for the first time in their history.

What did David Beckham say about Man City?

Asked about City’s potential treble, Beckham told the Emirates FA Cup TikTok account: “We’re all divided in our opinions of that. I said to Noel [Gallagher] the other day even if you guys [City] go on to win the trophy today and the Champions League and they do do the treble, obviously that’s a special thing for any club to do.

“But there’s only one club that can ever win the first time - and we were that club. So in all honesty, as a United fan, if these guys get to win the treble, that feeling as a player of lifting all three trophies and creating history, that was an amazing thing.

“We were all homegrown players that had lived and breathed United all the way through and then to win the treble, the way we won it, and also for the first time, can never be done again.

“But that moment of lifting all three trophies and doing the treble, you always want other players to feel that. So if these guys get to do that then it’s an amazing moment for them - but like I said to Noel, there’s only one team that’s won for the first time.”

