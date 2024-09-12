Key Takeaways David Beckham was told at a young age that he wouldn't make it as a footballer because he was too small.

Father put him on a unique diet of Guinness and a raw egg to address size concerns.

Beckham went on to become one of the most recognisable footballers of all-time.

David Beckham is one of the best and most decorated English footballers of all time and his career path, from the outside looking in, looks almost perfect and without fault as he went from huge club to huge club and won a countless number of major honours.

Throughout his career, Beckham proved to be a key figure for pretty much every single club he played for as well as representing England at international level. However, at a young age, Beckham's family and coaches had fears that despite him being an unbelievably talented footballer, his size was the one thing which could hold him back. As seen in the success he went on to achieve, his size proved to be a non-issue.

Becks Snubbed over Height Concerns

The then-12-year-old was told he'd never play for England

One of England's best and most iconic players of all time, David Beckham, almost had his dreams of representing his country at international level shattered at the age of just 12. Years before he was even eligible to represent an England senior side, Beckham was told by a youth coach that he would never play for England due to his size.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Beckham told the story of how an England youth coach essentially wrote him off ever playing for England as he was "too small."

"At about 12 years old, I was told I would never play for my country. And that was told to me by an England coach at the time, at a lower level. I was trying to get into a school, academy, and they said you're too small, not strong enough and 'you'll never play for your country'."

Nine years on after being told he would never play for England, Beckham made his senior debut for his country and went on to make more than 100 appearances, representing his country at six major tournaments, three World Cups and three European Championships.

After Beckham revealed his story of almost having his dreams shattered as just a young boy, he sent a message to young players who like he once was, are hoping and aspiring to play professional football one day and represent their countries.

"My message to young people out there is, there might be difficult times, difficult moments, but believe in yourself, have fun, enjoy yourself and just love the game."

Father's Unique Diet a Turning Point

Beckham's dad introduced a bizarre combination in order to improve his size

David Beckham's father, Ted, was also concerned about his son's size as well as his England youth coaches, so much so, that he put him on an extremely unique diet amid worries he was too small to progress well in football. Speaking in the Netflix documentary, 'Beckham', Ted spoke about his tough love approach to his son's early footballing career as well as the diet he put him on which consisted of a very strange combination of Guinness and raw egg.

"I was a bit worried about the size of him so that's when we started giving him Guinness and a raw egg. To be fair to the boy, he did it every week."

A combination of Guinness and egg is an extremely strange one but to Beckham's father's credit, it seemed to work just fine.

England and Manchester United Icon

It will be extremely satisfying for David Beckham to look back on what he achieved in his international career for England knowing that he was essentially told that he didn't stand a chance of playing for his country due to his size.

Beckham not only grew in size but he also grew tremendously as a player and became an England great not only because of his talent but also due to some of the iconic moments he provided. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder made 115 appearances for his country, scoring 17 goals, one of those goals being his iconic 93rd-minute free-kick against Greece at Old Trafford which sent England through to the 2002 World Cup finals.

It is not just moments which defined Beckham's England career, there are also some incredible stats and records which the midfield maestro has claimed throughout his international career. Beckham, with an incredible 115 appearances, is the third most capped England player of all time, just behind the country's all-time top goalscorer, Wayne Rooney and legendary goalkeeper, Peter Shilton, who was a mainstay between the sticks for his country for 20 years.

As well as his incredible amount of international caps, Beckham also managed to secure himself some other records for England. In 2000, at the age of 25, Beckham became the youngest English national team captain in 37 years, the youngest since World Cup-winning captain, Bobby Moore.

Despite his phenomenal legacy for the England international team, Beckham also had his moments of controversy, most notably, his red card in the 1998 World Cup for kicking out at Argentina's Diego Simeone. Despite the kick from Beckham being somewhat tame, Simeone very theatrically reacted, causing the referee to issue a red card to Beckham which ultimately led to England's elimination from the World Cup in the round of 16 stage. This moment of red mist from Beckham resulted in months of endless criticism from the English media despite him previously having heavily contributed to his country's international success.

David Beckham's England Statistics Appearances 115 Goals 17 Assists 42 Major tournaments played in 6