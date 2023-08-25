David Beckham provided the perfect response to accusations that Inter Miami’s games are ‘fixed’ following the arrival of Lionel Messi.

Messi has transformed Inter Miami’s fortunes following his move to Florida in July. The legendary Argentine forward has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in his first eight appearances, leading the club to two cup finals and a first ever trophy in the process.

The 36-year-old, who is the odds-on favourite to win a record-breaking eighth Ballon d’Or award in October, produced a series of majestic individual performances for Inter Miami en route to lifting the Leagues Cup.

Messi also provided an exquisite last-gasp assist against Cincinnati this week that forced extra-time and then a penalty shootout as Inter Miami eventually booked their place in next month’s US Open Cup final.

Inter Miami currently sit rock bottom of Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference, having won just five of their opening 22 matches, but anything now feels possible with Messi in the team. The South American’s former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have also settled in well, while manager Tata Martino has impressed since taking over from Phil Neville.

Messi is yet to make his maiden MLS appearance but could feature when Inter Miami resume their league campaign against New York Red Bulls this weekend. It wouldn’t be a shock to anyone if Inter Miami rocket up the table over the next couple of months following the arrival of the former Barça quartet (including Martino, who managed at Camp Nou during the 2013-14 campaign).

What did Beckham say in response to 'fix' accusations?

After Messi inspired Inter Miami to glory in the Leagues Cup last weekend, scoring a stunning goal and a penalty in the shootout, Beckham addressed the social media conspiracy theory that Inter Miami’s games are being fixed.

The Inter Miami co-owner and former England captain told reporters: “People keep saying that. Every time Leo [Messi] scores one of these goals, every time Busi [Sergio Busquets] makes one of these passes, every time Jordi [Alba] makes one of these runs, people say ‘Is it a fix?’

“It’s the biggest compliment anyone can give these players because it is like a movie. You watch these players play and it’s emotional because everything about their play is beautiful. Everything about their mannerisms is beautiful and everything about them as individuals, off the pitch, is beautiful.”

You have to say, that’s a brilliant response from Beckham. He genuinely means it when he says he gets emotional watching the current group of Inter Miami players in action. You can watch the clip here:

Is Messi still the world’s best player?

As mentioned, Messi should win the eighth Ballon d’Or of his illustrious career in a couple of months’ time. He effectively wrapped up the prestigious individual accolade after inspiring Argentina to glory at the 2022 World Cup finals last December.

While some football fans would now argue that the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have now surpassed the ageing Messi when it comes to the debate over the world’s current best footballer, the Argentine genius still takes everyone’s breath away during matches in a way that only he can.