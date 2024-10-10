Teddy Sheringham has relived the brilliant response David Beckham gave him when he tried to take that famous free-kick vs Greece in 2001. England fans will forever cherish the memory of the Manchester United hero bending the ball into the top corner from long range at Old Trafford.

The goal held huge significance for the Three Lions as it secured qualification for the 2002 World Cup. Now a much-loved public figure, Beckham had a target on his back whenever he took to the pitch for England at the time due to his controversial red card at the 1998 World Cup after he lashed out at Diego Simeone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Peter Shilton (125) and Wayne Rooney (120) have made more appearances for England than David Beckham (115).

With Greece leading 2-1 heading into the final minutes, Sven-Goran Eriksson's men needed a single point to secure automatic qualification for the tournament in South Korea and Japan. Beckham stepped up to the plate for a free-kick just outside the penalty area, and left the goalkeeper with no chance, etching his name in English folklore. Relive the iconic moment below:

Sheringham's Conversation With Beckham

He was swiftly told to 'go away'

Eagle-eyed viewers will be able to spot a brief conversation between Beckham and Man United teammate at the time Sheringham. The latter had already netted in the same game and has now revealed he was trying to take the last-gasp free-kick. Oh, how different things could have been.

The former poacher recalled his version of events on that famous day. He explained how he approached his colleague and the brutal response he received as a result (per talkSPORT):

“Becks had probably had five or six free-kicks in that game, and they'd gone all over the place. He'd hit the wall, he'd hit Row Z, so when we got the last one I actually said to him ‘Becks, I'll have this one.’ "He just said ‘Go away, Ted. You can't even reach from here.’"

The end result was the ball in the back of the net, which is what counts, and Sheringham admitted his ex-colleague made the right call. He added: “He had a point. I'd scored the odd free-kick in my career, but I saw Becks on a daily basis practising so I knew he was better."

Beckham is viewed as one of the best free-kick takers of all-time and England supporters will be glad common sense prevailed. Sheringham echoed that sentiment by saying: "If you had to put money on someone putting the ball in the top corner in the last minute of a game, you'd put it on him. He told me to go away in the most polite way he could think of at the time, and ended up scoring. That's what top players are all about.”

Free-Kick Turned Beckham's England Career Around

That's when he felt fans 'forgave' him

After being seen as public enemy number one for the best part of three years between 1998 and 2001, the Real Madrid and Manchester United icon has previously admitted the free-kick against Greece was the turning point in his international career. He stated:

"That was the moment that England supporters forgave me for what had happened a few years before. “For me personally, that was redemption for what had happened — because up until then, there was always that cloud around the sending-off. That goal against Greece was when I felt the real England fans, and the fans that disliked me for a few years, all of a sudden were like, ‘OK, that’s it, we can move on now.'"

The creative midfielder went on to captain the Three Lions and pass the 100-cap mark in the famous white kit. He's now seen as one of the best English players the game has ever seen, but that could've been very different if Sheringham had convinced him to give the ball up at Old Trafford.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-10-24.