When it comes to the greatest goals of the Premier League era, David Beckham’s strike from the halfway line against Wimbledon in August 1996 sits alongside the very best.

It’s certainly one of the most famous goals of the Premier League era - if not *the* most famous.

On the opening day of the 1996-97 campaign, Manchester United’s Beckham received the ball inside his own half, spotted Neil Sullivan off his line, and launched an inch-perfect strike into the back of the net.

“Take a bow, David Beckham,” Sky Sports’ legendary commentary Martin Tyler said on the day. “A goal you’ll see over and over again.”

He wasn’t wrong.

Video: David Beckham's halfway line goal vs Wimbledon

Watch Beckham’s iconic goal here:

Speaking at an event over the weekend, per The Athletic, Beckham has now revealed the reaction inside the away dressing room at Selhurst Park after his famous goal.

“One of my heroes was Eric Cantona,” the former England captain said. “He didn’t say much, Eric. But he came up to me after the game. ‘David… what a goal.’ That was almost as good as actually scoring it.”

What did Ferguson say to Beckham after his goal vs Wimbledon?

Beckham then revealed how his manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, reacted at the time.

“I went up to the boss. I thought he was going to say, ‘Great goal’ and put his arms around me.

“He said, ‘Straight on the bus — and don’t talk to anyone.’

“But that was his way of protecting me. He didn’t want me speaking to any media because he knew what that goal was going to do.”

Ferguson was acutely aware that everything was about to explode for Beckham off the pitch after his wonder strike.

Rather than speaking to the media afterwards, Ferguson made sure Beckham got on the bus and back up to Manchester as quickly as possible.

What did Ferguson tell the media about Beckham's goal?

Ferguson was asked about the goal by Tyler days later.

“Excellent. Absolutely superb,” he commented. “First day of the season and you have to say it’ll be Goal of the Season. It will have to be something wonderful to beat that because I’ve never seen it done before.

“What a marvellous strike of the ball, dear me.”

David Beckham: From villain to hero

It wasn’t long before Beckham became one of the most famous people on the planet.

His celebrity status increased dramatically after his relationship with Spice Girls star Victoria Adams (“Posh Spice”) began in 1997.

One year later, Beckham was vilified in England following his red card against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup finals.

But with the help of Ferguson and Man Utd, Beckham recovered and eventually became one of the most universally popular figures in Britain.