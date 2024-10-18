Lionel Messi has completed football, but few have the privilege of seeing all the work he has put in behind the scenes to achieve the remarkable successes he has during his long career.

After dominating Europe for almost two decades with FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain , and winning every major international trophy possible with Argentina, Messi has extended his chokehold on the footballing world over to MLS , where he continues to dazzle crowds and win titles with Inter Miami .

Miami co-owner and English football great David Beckham was instrumental in bringing the diminutive No. 10 to America in the summer of 2023, and has had a front-row seat to watch the superstar's impact on sport and culture in North America.

In a recent appearance on Rio Ferdinand's podcast Rio Ferdinand Presents, Beckham spoke about getting Messi over to Miami, and the influence the forward has since had on the club, community and soccer culture in America.

The legendary midfielder notably spoke about Messi's elite work ethic, telling Ferdinand about how La Pulga showed up hours early to his first training session with Inter Miami.

"I’ll take you back to the first day that he came into our training ground. He arrived at 6:50 in the morning! Trust me, there was nobody in the training facility apart from one guy to let him in."

Messi may be 37 years old, but the values and work ethic that helped him reach the pinnacle of football have not been lost on him, despite being in the twilight years of his career.

Messi Has Dominated MLS

Leo has led Miami to 2 titles and could win MLS MVP in 2024

Messi's move to MLS has been a huge success, as the 2022 World Cup winner hit the ground running and has not slowed down.

Within a month of his arrival, the Barcelona academy product led Miami to the inaugural Leagues Cup championship, clinching the club's first ever trophy. Messi scored 11 goals in 14 appearances in his first season in MLS after arriving midway through the 2023 campaign.

The Miami captain picked up where he left off coming into this year, scoring 17 goals and registering 12 assists in 18 appearances. Messi missed a significant amount of time with an ankle injury he suffered in Argentina's victorious Copa America campaign in July.

Despite missing a significant number of games, Miami officially clinched the Supporters' Shield in early October, awarded to the team that finishes atop the MLS regular season standings.

Messi is among the favorites to win the 2024 MLS MVP award , alongside Columbus Crew SC striker Cucho Hernandez, who has had an exceptional season with 19 goals and 13 assists.