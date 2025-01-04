David Beckham is one of the most beloved players in the history of English football. His exploits for Manchester United, Real Madrid and the Three Lions national team earned him millions of fans all over the globe. He was a natural leader and created some incredible moments over the years.

Still, not everyone was impressed with the former midfielder. There was a time when he was public enemy number one in England following a red card against Argentina. He eventually redeemed himself, and became one of the best English footballers ever, but there was a time when the star had his fair share of critics. Even later in his career, though, the star had his doubters.

After his time with Real Madrid, Beckham made the surprising decision to move to the United States and join LA Galaxy. It was considered one of the biggest signings in MLS history and did wonders for football's growth in the States. By most metrics, it was a big success, but not everyone was convinced by him. In fact, one of his former teammates at the MLS side, Landon Donovan, had his issues with Beckham and revealed as much.

Donovan Wasn't Convinced With Beckham's Attitude

He felt the star wasn't committed

Beckham's move to LA was met with great excitement and, in 2009, a book named 'The Beckham Experiment' was published about his transfer to MLS. In the book, Donovan took the opportunity to slate his teammate and didn't hold back with what he said about the former Man United man. In quotes shared via the Independent, he questioned his commitment to the team and said:

"All that we care about at a minimum is that he committed himself to us. As time has gone on, that has not proven to be the case in many ways - on the field, off the field. Does the fact that he earns that much more money come into it? Yeah. If someone's paying you more than anybody in the league, more than double anybody in the league, the least we expect is that you show up to every game, whether you are suspended or not."

He continued: "Show up and train hard, show up and play hard. Maybe he's not a leader, maybe he's not a captain. Fair enough. But at a minimum, you should bust your ass every day. That hasn't happened. And I don't think that's too much for us to expect. Especially when he's brought all this on us. He's not shown (he's a good team-mate). I can't think of another guy where I'd say he wasn't a good teammate. He didn't give everything through all this, he still didn't care. But with (Beckham), I'd say no, he wasn't committed."

Donovan Thought Beckham Didn't Take LA Galaxy Seriously

He thought the star took his side for granted

Donovan wasn't finished there, though. He went on to accuse Beckham of not taking LA Galaxy and MLS seriously. He thought he was treating it all like a joke. He then promised that he wouldn't be willing to put up with things as they were if the Englishman stuck around for too long:

"My sense is that David's clearly frustrated, that he's unhappy and, honestly, that he thinks it's a joke. I also kind of feel he has taken the team for granted. I don't see dedication or commitment to this team, and that's troubling. "Let's say he does stay here for three more years. I'm not going to spend the next three years of my life doing it this way. This is f****** miserable. I don't want to have soccer be this way."

Ultimately, things turned around somewhat in the end. Beckham spent five years in total with the Los Angeles-based franchise. Aside from a few loan spells away, Donovan was there throughout the entirety of his time with the team too. Together, they would go on to lift the MLS Cup on two different occasions and the switch proved to be a successful one.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Beckham recorded 62 goal contributions with LA Galaxy

Beckham's move to the United States wound up being huge for football in the country and several high-profile figures such as Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Kaka all followed suit in the years that followed. Today, MLS is as popular as it's ever been and a large reason for that is the eyes that the former Real Madrid man brought to the product when he moved there in 2007. He ultimately played 124 times for LA Galaxy and did a fine job proving the doubters wrong once again.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 04/01/2025.