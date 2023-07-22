David Beckham was visibly emotional after watching Lionel Messi score a stunning last-gasp free-kick on his Inter Miami debut on Friday night.

Tickets for Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul were being sold for as much as $110,000 following Messi’s arrival.

And those who forked out big money to witness Messi making his Inter Miami bow in the flesh were treated to a moment of magic from the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

Messi earned Inter Miami their first victory since June 8 with a trademark free-kick in the fourth and final minute of stoppage-time.

The 36-year-old produced an unstoppable left-footed strike that flew past Cruz Azul goalkeeper Andres Gudino and into the back of the net.

Inter Miami co-owner Beckham, who played his part in convincing Messi to move to America this summer, cut a delighted figure alongside his family in the stands.

Beckham is one of the greatest free-kick takers of all time but even he was blown away by Messi’s set-piece.

Referee Hector Martinez blew the full-time whistle shortly afterwards and TV cameras caught Beckham looking teary-eyed, shaking his head in disbelief before turning and facing his wife, Victoria.

Beckham then embraced Messi with a big hug as the World Cup winner made his way towards the tunnel.

What has Beckham said about Messi's arrival at Inter Miami?

The acquisition of Messi has clearly touched Beckham, who has been working on the Inter Miami project since 2014.

During Messi’s unveiling earlier this week, Beckham was quoted saying by World Soccer Talk: “Ten years ago, I started my journey to build a new MLS team. I said then that I dreamt of bringing the best players in the world to Florida and the great city of Miami. Players who shared our ambition to grow soccer in this country, who would inspire the next generation and help build a legacy in this sport.

“Please forgive me for feeling a little bit emotional tonight. It really is a dream come true to welcome Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. Leo, we are so proud you have chosen this club for the next stage of your career. Welcome to the family.

“We are also so proud to be joined by the one and only Sergio Busquets. One of the most complete midfield players of his generation. We are building a special club here in Inter Miami, a club that cares about the community it serves. Our fans are what makes Inter Miami unique.

“Together we will create unforgettable memories. Like all of you, I can’t wait to see Leo take the field in our colours. Ladies and gentlemen, the next chapter of our story starts here.”

When is Messi next in action for Inter Miami?

Messi could make his first start for Inter Miami when his new team face Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup on July 26.

He is expected to make his first Major League Soccer appearance on August 21, when Inter Miami take on Charlotte.

Messi’s side are currently rock bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference after picking up just 18 points from their opening 22 fixtures.

But with Messi in their ranks, anything now feels possible for Tata Martino’s side.