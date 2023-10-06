Highlights Sir Alex Ferguson only considered four of his former players at Manchester United to be truly world-class.

Ferguson believed that individual players alone could not win trophies, emphasising the importance of a strong team.

David Beckham, despite being a legendary figure, did not make Ferguson's list of world-class players.

While many football fans would argue that Sir Alex Ferguson worked with a long list of world-class footballers during his glittering 26-year spell as Manchester United manager, the man himself controversially claimed that only four of his ex-players were truly deserving of that status.

David Beckham failed to make Ferguson’s list but the English icon certainly wasn’t the only legend omitted. Other big names not deemed world-class by Fergie included Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Peter Schmeichel.

Which four Man Utd players did Ferguson say were world class?

Eric Cantona

Perhaps the only Man United player who never found himself on the receiving end of Ferguson’s infamous hairdryer treatment - even after he kung-fu kicked a Crystal Palace fan - Eric Cantona almost single-handedly transformed the club’s fortunes following his £1 million move from Leeds United in 1992. The mercurial Frenchman only spent five seasons at Old Trafford but that was enough time for him to win four Premier League titles and two FA Cups, cementing his status as one of the club’s all-time greats in the process.

Ryan Giggs

Nobody in Manchester United’s 145-year history has made more appearances for the club than Ryan Giggs (963). One of Ferguson’s most important players, Giggs won a record 13 Premier League titles with the Red Devils, as well as four FA Cups, four Leagues Cups, and two UEFA Champions Leagues.

Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo went from boy to man under Ferguson and the two still have an incredible father and son-esque relationship today. The only player from the 21st century to have won the Ballon d’Or at Man Utd, Ronaldo spent six seasons at Old Trafford and won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League during that time.

Paul Scholes

A one-club man, like his former teammate Giggs, Paul Scholes is widely regarded as one of the greatest English footballers of all time. Blessed with incredible vision and technique, Scholes would dictate the tempo of the biggest matches and is also responsible for some of the most stunning goals in the club’s history. A whole host of legends - from Zinedine Zidane to Pep Guardiola - have said hugely complimentary things about the retired midfielder over the years, and it’s easy to understand why.

What did Ferguson say about world class players in his book?

In his 2015 book, ‘Leading’, Ferguson wrote, per The Independent: "In my book there are only two world-class players playing today: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I don't mean to demean or criticise any of the great or very good footballers who played for me during my 26-year career at United, but there were only four who were world-class: Cantona, Giggs, Ronaldo and Scholes. And of the four Cristiano was like an ornament on the top of a Christmas tree."

What else did Fergie say?

Justifying his comments during an interview with Dan Walker in Manchester, Ferguson said: “I think, as a fan or when you’re watching football matches as a young kid, I was always looking at the centre-forwards or the wingers - the players who create, make goals, score goals. That’s always been my mantra in terms of watching a game of football.

“I had some of the most fantastic footballers and I probably could have called them all world-class from time to time. But my final analysis, when I think about it, those four players made a fantastic difference in different periods of games and this was the reason.

“I’m not demeaning or criticising any of those great players I had - it was a privilege to have them - but don’t forget one thing: those four players never won the trophies, the team always won the trophies. We could never win it with individuals. We needed the backbone of a team - always.”

“In the last 50 Ballon d’Or awards, only two defenders have ever won it. It’s debatable what you’d call Franz Beckenbauer because I would have thought he was a playmaker of the Bayern team and the great German team.

“The only defender was [Fabio] Cannavaro. He’s the only defender who’s ever won it in 50 years, so somebody’s right - it’s all opinion, by the way. It’s my opinion and I think I’m qualified to do that!”

Sir Alex Ferguson's Managerial Career Years Team 1974 East Sterlingshire 1974-1978 St Mirren 1978-1986 Aberdeen 1985-1986 Scotland 1986-2013 Manchester United

How did Beckham respond?

Beckham, who has revealed more about his topsy-turvy relationship with Ferguson in his fascinating four-part Netflix documentary, was asked by BBC News in 2015 whether he felt insulted to be omitted from his former manager’s list of world-class players. The ex-England captain, it’s fair to say, responded in style.

“Not at all,” Beckham insisted. “I played for the greatest manager of all time, for the amount of time I did. I was lucky to have played with the players that I did, the team, and to be successful with the club that I loved and still love.

“I tend to agree with the manager, there are certain players that you can call world-class. Thankfully, I played with many of them.” Watch the clip below:

A typically classy response from Beckham. He could have been forgiven for feeling a little put out by Fergie’s comments, although they probably didn’t come as a huge surprise.

Why did Ferguson sell Beckham?

Ferguson felt that Beckham lost his focus during the latter years of his United career due to his status as a global celebrity and arguably the most famous person on the planet. He made up his mind to sell the winger at the end of the 2002-03 season and subsequently brought in Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon, handing the young Portuguese winger Beckham’s No. 7 shirt.

United initially agreed a deal with Barcelona, but it was Real Madrid who secured Beckham’s services. A post-match chat with Zinedine Zidane after a classic Champions League quarter-final tie may have convinced the Englishman to move to the Bernabeu, rather than Camp Nou, and the rest is history.

