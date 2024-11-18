Former Man United forward, David Bellion, revealed his unusual career path, which took him from the Premier League pitch, to becoming a stylist for a former Chelsea midfielder. The French striker spent three years with Man United, as well as other clubs in England, before heading back to France. He retired in 2016 and decided to pursue what he revealed was his true passion.

Bellion, whose football career once offered a lot of promise, once spoke to the press about his love of fashion, and change of career. He also discussed his love for art ever since a young age, and how working with France's top fashion publication gave him the same buzz as some of his greatest moments in football.

Bellion's Passion for Fashion

How he came to be a stylist for former Chelsea man

The Frenchman revealed his interest began whilst at Man United, saying:

"When I got out of training, I went to stores just to look at the clothes. Sometimes I didn’t buy anything. I am a great romantic and I embrace it perfectly in my way of seeing things, of speaking to people. I have a bit of a childish side. I don’t have a very developed competitive spirit, more of an obsession with beauty."

It was apparent that the former striker's heart didn't totally lie with football, as he stated that appearing in French GQ provides him with "as much pleasure as signing for United."

Bellion was keen to reveal his love for art, and said, "I didn't grow up with a lot of art. I am from a modest family, but from young I was very, very particular in the things I liked, in everything I wanted to have." He added, "I think I always had a good eye for something that looked different or 'edgy'. I always wanted the trainers that nobody else had."

After retiring from playing in 2016, Bellion pursued a career in fashion and revealed to French GQ that he had worked with Timoue Bakayoko as a stylist. Chelsea signed Bakayoko in 2017, splashing £40 million on the midfielder, who never lived up to expectations. Bakayoko arrived from Monaco and earned a lot of praise for his performances there, but never settled in West London. Loan moves to AC Milan, Monaco and Napoli followed, before he eventually left on a permanent deal in 2023, where he joined Lorient. Bakayoko now plies his trade in Greece, with PAOK as he looks to rediscover his form.

The Career of David Bellion

He was once a very promising striker

Before pursuing a career in fashion, Bellion was a hot prospect in the game. Coming through at Cannes, the club he joined at 14 years of age, Bellion was a very talented athlete, and won the 60 metres race at the 2001 National Indoor Youth Championships. Before he even made his debut for Cannes, Bellion was signed by Sunderland when he was 19 years old.

Whilst at Sunderland, Bellion was able to make himself a regular in the first team, but only managed to score one goal during his time with the club. Unfortunately for Bellion, Sunderland were relegated as one of the worst teams in Premier League history, in 2002/03. During that season, Bellion had rejected multiple new contract offers with the club, and following relegation decided to depart. Manchester United snapped up the Frenchman, but after some 'tapping up' allegations, United paid Sunderland a fee which could have risen to £3 million, in an out-of-court settlement.

At Man United, Bellion showed some promise, but was never able to make a real impact on the first team. He scored on his debut in pre-season against Celtic, but finished his first season at the club with just two goals. Some fans had made comparisons between Bellion and Thierry Henry, but the Frenchman was never able to replicate anything like his compatriot, as he endured another frustrating campaign in 2004/05. A campaign in which Bellion scored his first Champions League goal, in a 6-2 win over Fenerbache, a game where Wayne Rooney made his Man United debut and netted a fantastic hat-trick. That campaign ended badly for Bellion, as he suffered a broken leg during a reserve game, and he never played for United again.

He began the 2005/06 campaign on loan at West Ham, scoring on his debut and earning praise from manager Alan Pardew. There was optimism that the Frenchman could have a successful spell in London, but his opportunities were limited, and in January 2006 he headed back to France to join Nice.

After one year with Nice, Bellion moved to Bordeaux, and that was where he found his home. Signing for £4.5 million, Bellion spent seven years with the French club, and scored 28 goals. His spell with Bordeaux was typically eventful, and he ended his career with Red Star FC in 2016 before moving into the world of fashion.