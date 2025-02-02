LAS VEGAS — David Benavidez overcame a late, flash knockdown to dominate his long-time boxing rival David Morrell atop a fun and thrilling Premier Boxing Champions show on Prime Video pay-per-view on Saturday.

The crowd had made their feelings known about who they were supporting long before the opening bell, as Morrell's picture was broadcast on the big screen at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the partisan crowd booed him off the TV. Hours later, when Benavidez made his ring-walk, there was no bigger pop in the night as fight fans screamed the name of El Monstro.

David Benavidez & David Morrell Fought With The Worst of Intentions

Morrell left it late to knock Benavidez down, and lost a lopsided decision