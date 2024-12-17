There was no love lost between red-hot light heavyweight boxing rivals David Benavidez and David Morrell, who came to blows Tuesday, just weeks before they swap slugs for pay in a pro fight when they headline one of the best cards already scheduled for 2025, on the 1st of February at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Benavidez and Morrell are two of the top fighters in the world. A former champion at super middleweight who had established himself as the clear No.1 in that division, Benavidez moved from the 168-pound weight class to 175 after failing to lure Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez into a fist-fight — despite it being mandated by the WBC. Morrell, meanwhile, also moved to light heavyweight at a similar time Benavidez did, having wowed crowds with his bruising style.

David Benavidez & David Morrell's pro boxing records (as of 17/12/24) David Benavidez Tyson Fury Fights 29 11 Wins 29 (24 KOs) 11 (9 KOs) Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0

The event is a stacked card presented by Premier Boxing Champions and promoted by TGB Promotions, and features other bouts between Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton for the WBC world featherweight championship, Isaac Cruz against Angel Fierro at super lightweight, and Jesus Ramos vs Jeison Rosario in a super welterweight banger.

But, considering how Benavidez and Morrell feel about one another, and the hostilities that have already erupted, most fans will no doubt be tuning in for a main event that is promising to be explosive.

David Benavidez & David Morrell Pre-Fight Brawl

Benavidez shoved Morrell who responded by using his world title belt as a weapon

For Benavidez and Morrell, it all kicked off during a media workout in Miami as each fighter needed no second invitation to escalate their animosity towards one another.

It's unclear what started it all, but Benavidez was the first to lay his hands on Morrell as he shoved his oponent pretty hard, right on the chest. Morrell responded by taking his WBA championship belt, and launching it at his rival.

You can watch it all right here:

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Benavidez said, in footage Fight Hub TV aired: "I tried to shake his hand, be cool. Last press conference, we had s*** talking but then, after, he was … we was shaking hands and stuff.

"So I was expecting the same thing. It's my birthday today, so I didn't want to get too aggressive. No cake."