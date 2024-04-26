Highlights Interim super middleweight champion David Benavidez believes Jaime Munguia has the style to defeat Canelo Alvarez

The two Mexican stars will go head-to-head at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the 4th of May.

The 'Monster Bandera Roja' reveals Munguia has to throw combinations and then escape to the outside to keep from getting hit back by Canelo.

Boxing interim super middleweight champion David Benavidez believes Jaime Munguia has the style to defeat Canelo Alvarez. The pair are expected to go head-to-head at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the 4th of May.

The 'Monster Bandera Roja' will be a keen observer as he eyes a potential future showdown with either Alvarez or Munguia. Arguably the biggest fight for 'Saul' right now remains Benavidez - who is a volume-puncher fighter who poses the biggest threat to the Mexican.

Speaking to ESPN about a potential showdown with the undisputed super middleweight champion, Benavidez said: "The reason why this fight is not happening is because Canelo doesn't want it to happen, plain and simple. I mean, the money is there, the anticipation from the fight fans is there. It would be an amazing event."

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old will have to wait his turn for a shot at undisputed glory. The American says Munguia has to throw combinations and then escape to the outside to keep from getting hit back by Canelo when the pair face off in the ring next weekend.

Benavidez Reveals How Jaime Munguia Can Beat Canelo Alvarez

Munguia has the ability to cause an upset in Vegas

Benavidez believes that Munguia shouldn't fight 'Saul' on the inside as that's where he thrives. When asked if the Mexican can beat Canelo, the 'Monster Bandera Roja' told the Sean Zittel YouTube channel: “I think so. I don’t think it’s going to be an easy fight.

"Munguia is a strong fighter, he’s a combination puncher, and if you see the fighters that give Canelo problems. They’re combination punchers.”

He added: “The only thing Munguia has to do is keep his distance. He can’t be on the inside against Canelo because that’s what Canelo thrives at. He loves throwing body shots. He will find you. So, he has to keep his distance, punch in combinations, and get away.

“If he doesn’t have to be there then don’t be there and receive unnecessary punishment. I’ve been watching Canelo for a long time. I’ve got a good game plan for him. If Munguia is able to do that, it’s going to be a tough fight.

“Munguia can crack too. You could see that when he fought John Ryder. His power punching. It’s going to be interesting. I don’t think it’s going to be easy like people say it is. Munguia is a tough fighter. He does get hit a lot, but sometimes in boxing, it’s inevitable. You’re going to get hit."

Canelo Shares His Thoughts on Munguia Fight

He believes the Mexican has earned the shot at gold

Speaking to TUDN via Marca, Canelo highlighted the fact that he has chosen Munguia, as he considers that this will allow 'to see two fighters disputing four world titles': "I think he has earned it with the fights he has done, the person he is and it also gives me a lot of pride to be able to say that another Mexican earned the opportunity, it is the first time in history that we are going to see two Mexicans fighting for the four world titles and that makes me very proud."

'Saul' added: "And I think he is a strong fighter who has a winning mentality, I think the two mentalities that will meet on May 4 is a guarantee of a great fight."