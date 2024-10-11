Most footballers tend to try and hang on to their playing days for as long as possible, and even then stay within the game as coaches or pundits during their retirement. However, former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur man David Bentley was more than happy to give up the game at the tender age of 29.

He started out his career playing for the Gunners in the early 2000s, emerging as a young talent in Arsene Wenger's team, sharing the pitch with legends such as Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, and Denis Bergkamp. He then finished it – less than a decade after this professional debut – having been without a club for over a year, revealing he'd failed out of love with the game.

In an unusual career change, he went into the business of running bars and restaurants, swapping the beautiful game for pouring cocktails in Spain and Gibraltar. Here's Bentley's story.

Some people may look upon the player with pity. After all, now more than a decade since he hung up his boots, he's still only 40. To put that in perspective, he was born less than a year before Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the ex-Premier League footballer doesn't appear to harbour any regrets about how things turned out. He told the press:

“People want to focus on ‘Where did it all go wrong?’ but for me it’s ‘Where did it go right?’ The age I’m at, I could still be a footballer, but I couldn’t imagine still playing now. I haven’t played for seven years and have done so much. I lived in Spain with the family for three years, I’ve built businesses. I’ve had such a great time, being with my children every day."

Indeed, Bentley got away from the world of football and went on to run the Sala group, which comprises bars and restaurants in Spain and Gibraltar.He would later move to Marbella in order to take a more hands-on role with the company. On his lifestyle change, the retired midfielder said:

“I can’t imagine now, still going through the same routines, playing until I’m heading towards 40. People say, ‘I bet you wish you were still playing’ and I’m like, ‘Why?’. ‘Because of loads of money,’ they say. Because that’s what is drilled into us. But I’ve got more money than when I started. If I’ve got £100, I’m alright. I loved football, but then it ran its course.”

On top of this, he also opened a restaurant in Woodford Green, London with Raheem Sterling and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Evidently happy with how things have turned out, he said:

“I’ve learnt so many things being attached to businesses. With what I do now, every day is different. It really is exciting. Football; yes, it gives you comfort but in the end it became… it wasn’t exciting.”

David Bentley's Career Club Games Goals Assists Blackburn Rovers 140 21 22 Tottenham Hotspur 62 5 11 Norwich City 28 2 5 Birmingham City 15 1 1 Arsenal 9 1 0 FC Rostov 8 0 0 West Ham 5 0 0

Bentley's Early Career Promise

“It was a rock-star life"

Although Bentley looked to have plenty of talent when coming through at Arsenal, he felt he wasn't getting enough game time and so moved to Blackburn Rovers, first on loan, and then permanently in January 2006. Life at his new club started with a bang, as he bagged a hat-trick in a 4-3 win over Manchester United in his first game since the permanent transfer.

And after 18 months of fine form, he was back in north London, this time joining Tottenham Hotspur in a £15m move. He became one of just 15 players to have played for both Spurs and the Gunners, even scoring halfway line against his old side in a memorable 4-4 draw.

However, he steadily fell out of love with the game, struggling for minutes at Tottenham, and failing to ever truly impress during loan spells at Birmingham City, West Ham United, FC Rostov, and Blackburn, before retiring in 2014 before he'd even made it to 30.

“It was a rock-star life," he said of his playing days. "You’re getting paid to play football every day. It was incredible. And then it got… halfway through my career, it was like, ‘This is a job’. Even though you took it seriously before, it was still like a rock star getting on stage and singing naturally. But then, if the managers are telling them exactly how to sing, it becomes robotic and too choreographed. I’d like to see that natural element come back into the game a little bit, that off-the-cuff maverick kind of expression."

And so, having fallen out of love with the sport, he boldly took on a new career path. The good news is that all these years later, Bentley does not seem to regret his decision.

