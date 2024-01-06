Highlights Leeds United are interested in signing David Brooks from Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

Brooks could be a good fit for Leeds due to his productivity in front of goal and suitability to their system.

Premier League clubs may be tempted to try and sign Leeds' star player if he continues to struggle for game time.

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth winger David Brooks during the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has given his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on why he'd be a good fit at Elland Road under Daniel Farke.

With the Whites pushing to gain promotion to the Premier League this season, Farke and his recruitment team could see the winter window as an ideal opportunity to strengthen their squad for the second half of the campaign. The Yorkshire club brought in a host of new players in the summer, but the first few months of the term has allowed them to spot any weaknesses in the side.

Leeds are already falling behind the likes of Ipswich Town, Southampton, and Leicester City in the race for promotion in the Championship, so further additions may be necessary if they want to secure a place in the top two.

Leeds showing an interest in Brooks

According to TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, it's understood that both Leeds and Southampton have shown an interest in potentially bringing the Welsh international back to the Championship on loan before the window slams shut at the end of January. With Farke's men slightly behind the Saints in the race for promotion, they may have a slight advantage when looking to prise Brooks away from Bournemouth.

Although Brooks has found consistent game time hard to come by in the Premier League, the former Sheffield United winger was productive in front of goal when plying his trade in the Championship. The Welsh playmaker featured in 25 league matches for the Cherries, contributing five goals, six assists, and creating six 'big chances' for his team.

Dean Jones - Brooks could make the difference

Jones has suggested that Brooks would be a smart signing from Farke and his recruitment team due to his mentality and suitability to their system. The journalist adds that the supporters at Elland Road would love to see a player like Brooks featuring for their club, and he could make the difference for them in their fight to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think David Brooks would be a nice profile signing for them to be looking at. I think that you consider the type of football that Leeds are playing but also the mentality that's needed within that team to survive but also thrive, I think David Brooks absolutely fits that mould. I think the fans would love to see a player like David Brooks too. It's a player that I think could make the difference for them."

Leeds star could tempt Premier League clubs

During the summer transfer window, Leeds lost a host of players after their relegation to the Championship, with some of their stars seeking moves back to top leagues around Europe. Wilfried Gnonto hoped to join that list before the deadline and even handed in a transfer request to try and force through a departure, but he ended up remaining at Elland Road.

Everton were one of the sides pushing to secure his signature, but a deal failed to come to fruition. Journalist Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that clubs in the Premier League might be tempted to try and prise him away from Leeds in January after he's struggled to play regularly under Daniel Farke.

The Italy international has been restricted to just seven starts in the league this season, so there could be a temptation from the Yorkshire outfit to cash in if an offer arrives on the table before the window slams shut at the end of the month.