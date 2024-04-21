Highlights David Busst suffered a career-ending injury when Coventry City played Manchester United in April 1996.

Manchester United have had their fair share of matches against Coventry, and it is usually the Red Devils who have walked away the victors whenever the fixture comes around. But one of the most memorable incidents between the teams occurred during their match in April 1996, when David Busst suffered one of the worst injuries ever seen in football history.

At the time, the Sky Blues were attempting to avoid relegation from the Premier League, and faced a daunting trip to Old Trafford, the home of the eventual champions for the 1995/96 season. Busst was named in the starting lineup for the match, but he was forced off early with an injury which he has since said was 'the worst in football'.

Just 87 seconds into the match, Premier League great Peter Schmeichel parried a header into the path of the defender, who had made a marauding run into the penalty area. The defender then collided with Brian McClair and Denis Irwin, and he suffered compound fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his right leg.

The crowd inside Old Trafford immediately fell silent, and Busst recalled the horror on the faces of people around him. "Dion Dublin was on his haunches with a gasped look on his face," he told BBC Sport. "People told me Peter Schmeichel was physically sick on the pitch. I was lying there thinking 'somebody help me'."

Injury was not What Stopped Busst From Playing Again

MRSA infection ended his career early

Busst, in another interview with the Mirror, has pulled back the curtain on what he remembers following the incident. He spent weeks in hospital, and required 14 operations in the first six weeks after the injury. The now 56-year-old would never play football again.

"I’ve seen pictures since and people have told me things afterwards but all I remember is lying there, I was told not to move - I was aware that something wasn’t where it used to be - and then leaving Old Trafford," he said.

"The next two to three weeks was full of operations, ten in 12 days and then getting used to the fact that I was the day’s or week’s news with people wanting to interview me, despite the fact I was in hospital. My dad shielded me as much as he could."

It was not, however, the injury in itself which ended Busst's career. During his recovery procedure, he got an MRSA infection through the open wound, something which saw him lose a quarter of the muscle mass in his right leg. Doctors actually told him that had the injury occurred years earlier, there might have been a need to amputate his right leg.

"I might have been back playing at some level if it had just been the fractures," he told BBC Sport. "Sadly, I got MRSA through the open wound and that was my actual downfall.

"I cannot stress how bad the infection was. The infection stopped anything from healing. That [amputation] was a real threat."

Why Busst Remains Grateful to Man United to This Day

Two clubs played each other again at defender's testimonial

However, while Busst would never play competitive football again, he did benefit from the beautiful game during his recovery. During his time in hospital, he was visited by Sir Alex Ferguson, Steve Bruce, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs, and United and Coventry played each other once again in his testimonial match at Highfield Road.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have played Coventry City 83 times in competitive matches, winning 43 games, drawing 17, and losing 23 times.

Several stars took to the pitch, including Beckham, Gary Neville, Schmeichel and Paul Gascoigne. So too did Eric Cantona, in what proved to be the final time he wore the famous red shirt for United. And all the proceeds benefited Busst in a big way, as the money allowed him to not worry about his finances after the career-ending injury.

"It was a brilliant night," Busst said. "We had just beaten Spurs to stay up - I’d better mention that my mate [Paul] Williams scored in that or he’ll kill me - but supporters were queuing around the ground to buy tickets. I think it was the first time that a testimonial had sold out prior to kick-off because most, as you know, are pay on the day.

"It was Eric Cantona’s last game. David Beckham, Peter Schmeichel, Gary Neville turned out. George Best was in one of the corporate areas. He signed about four or five of these special polo shirts we had made for the occasion, so that raised a good few quid. Gazza turned up with a signed Rangers’ top.

"I was very grateful for it because it allowed me to pay off my mortgage as I didn’t work for a couple of years afterwards. Because of that game, my worries weren’t financial."

Busst's life continues to be intertwined with football, and so too do Coventry. His leg has healed enough for him to turn out for Leamington Veterans, an over-35s team, while he also works with the Sky Blues' community programme, becoming their head of community in 2003. He has now been working at the club for around half of his life, and he is grateful for everything they have done for him since his playing career came to an abrupt halt.

"In the early days, it was a job," he told the Mirror. "I needed to work. I always knew I’d have to go back to the real world - even when I was in the Premier League.

"As it went along, I went back into the community and my service to the football club it was a way of thanking them for the support they had given to me. I can’t say enough about the way the people of Coventry have embraced me - and I’m genuinely grateful. Hopefully, with the day-to-day stuff I do now - I’ve been in a nursing home with a therapy dog today - I’m not ready to retire yet."