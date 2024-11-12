Recently, David Coote's reputation as a Premier League referee has taken a significant hit after footage of him making some disparaging comments about Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp surfaced online. Even before the drama, though, he was already 'banned' from officiating for two different clubs.

The 42-year-old has been a Premier League referee since 2018 and is considered one of the most experienced officials that the division has to offer. Following comments criticising Liverpool and Klopp, though, the PGMOL have launched an investigation into Coote and his actions. It could result in a ban or just eliminating the chance of him ever overseeing one of the Reds' games again.

It wouldn't be the first time he's been barred from refereeing for a team, though. In fact, he's already been disallowed from officiating for two different sides and it all boils down to his loyalties and bias.

Coote Isn't Allowed to Referee Nottingham Forest Matches

He's a Notts County fan

While they're expected to always be the utmost professional when refereeing games, there's never a guarantee that officials won't approach certain teams with a slight bias. Whether it's because they're the club they support, or they're the rivals of their boyhood teams, it's better to be safe than sorry.

As a result, it's been revealed that Coote is already 'banned' from refereeing either Nottingham Forest or Notts County matches as a result of the fact he's a fan of the latter side. As reported by SportBible, the decision to stop the official from overseeing matches for either team was made strictly because of his support for County.

He's not alone in that sense, though. No referee is allowed to officiate fixtures in which there may be some form of allegiance or bias involved. As a result of the recent video, though, in which Coote labelled Klopp a "German c***", the referee might find himself unable to take charge of many other matches going forwards.