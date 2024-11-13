Premier League referee David Coote is expected to resign from his high-paying refereeing role amid being caught at the centre of controversy. This comes after a video surfaced on social media in which he referred to former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp using offensive language. Coote has since taken responsibility for the video, though he claims not to remember the incident.

The PGMOL has suspended Coote pending an investigation. Meanwhile, the Football Association has also opened its own inquiry, and UEFA have axed the 42-year-old from their Champions League games following the international break. He could face a charge for an "aggravated breach" of FA rules due to his reference to Klopp's nationality, having been recorded calling him a "German c***."

But Coote appears ready to step down from his position before being forced out. According to The Sun, as per the Mirror, he plans to resign to avoid being sacked, a move that would cost him £100,000 annually as he puts his reputation ahead of his career.

David Coote 'Expected To Quit' His Premier League Job

He’s willing to take the financial hit to prevent further damage to his reputation

The incident has sparked calls of corruption among inflamed conspiracy theorists online, and for many, it comes as no surprise that the PGMOL is caught in crossfire again. But while Liverpool fans have used the incident as a smoking gun for the standard of refereeing across the whole division, the climax of such pandemonium doesn't seem too distant now.

A source quoted by the Sun said: “He’s looking at more than a million quid down the drain there when you add it all up," as rumours of Coote's resignation grow louder. This also comes as the man responsible for the video, identified as former cricketer Ben Kitt, is being investigated by his employer, too.

Over the international break, everything was meant to be in order in club football. But PGMOL has been presented with a storm to navigate. The organisation's chief, Howard Webb, has already broken his silence. Speaking earlier this week, he said: “We became aware of a video on social media that we are taking very seriously. We have instigated a full investigation. David Coote has been suspended pending the outcome. There’s not much more I can say at this stage.”