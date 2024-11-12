Key Takeaways Premier League referee David Coote has been suspended after a video emerged of him criticising Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Coote's history with Klopp includes controversial decisions against Manchester United and Everton.

The five occasions where Coote has overturned a decision during Liverpool games have come to light.

The five times David Coote overturned a referee's decision while acting as VAR during Liverpool games have been revealed following the 42-year-old's suspension by the PGMOL. The Nottingham-born official was banned following an investigation into an X-rated video where he criticised the Anfield club and used derogatory language to describe former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Coote has been the on-field referee for Liverpool games on eight occasions throughout his career. However, many of his more controversial moments have come while working from Stockley Park during the 12 times he has overseen one of the Merseysiders' games as VAR. In light of recent developments, his previous decisions have come under further scrutiny, leaving Liverpool fans likely to feel even more aggrieved, with these five moments in particular bound to cause frustration.

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

20th October 2019

The first high-profile moment came during one of the most anticipated games of every Premier League season, as Liverpool visited Old Trafford to face Manchester United. While the Reds would eventually go on to win the title that season, dropping points to their rivals could have derailed those plans, and Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated by two pivotal moments that might have turned the game in his team’s favour.

Marcus Rashford scored the opener, but replays showed that Victor Lindelof appeared to have fouled Divock Origi in the build-up. Nonetheless, Coote chose to stick with the on-field decision. Later, he intervened to rule out a Sadio Mane equaliser for handball. Adam Lallana eventually grabbed the crucial equalising goal late in the second half, salvaging a point for the visitors.

Everton 2-2 Liverpool

17th October 2020

Almost a year to the day later, it was another game against a massive rival that Coote made a decision that would cost Liverpool all three points, this time during a Merseyside derby against Everton. In the same game Jordan Pickford went unpunished for a challenge on Virgil van Dijk that would end up ruling the Dutchman out for close to a year, the Reds thought they had won it thanks to captain Jordan Henderson.

In perhaps the tightest offside call in Premier League history, Coote would decide to rule out the stoppage-time winner after judging Mane to be offside in the build-up. In the aftermath, Klopp would criticise the decision and claim that up to 10 reporters had told him it wasn't offside.

Liverpool 2-0 Everton

21st October 2023

In the reverse fixture three years later, Coote was actually on Liverpool's side for a change as the Reds appealed for a penalty after Toffees defender Michael Keane appeared to handle the ball inside the area. Initially, referee Craig Pawson waved away appeals, but the Reds' previous nemesis advised the official to review the decision on the on-field monitor.

As is the case more often than not when that happens, Pawson decided to change his decision and award the hosts a spot-kick. Mohamed Salah stepped up and duly converted to give the Reds the lead en route to a relatively comfortable 2-0 victory to secure the bragging rights.

Everton 2-0 Liverpool

24th October 2024

That fixture yet again. The third installment of the Coote-VAR Merseyside derby went the way of Everton last April. However, once again the 42-year-old was actually on Jurgen Klopp's side despite the result. After the home side had been awarded a penalty by referee Andy Madley, Coote elected to overturn the decision after discovering that Dominic Calvert-Lewin had been offside in the build-up.

In the end, the decision would matter little as the striker would eventually grab the second goal of the game to consolidate all three points. Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite had earlier put the hosts ahead to send Goodison Park into raptures.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Coote worked on more Merseyside derbies as a referee and as a VAR than any other Premier League game.

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

19th May 2024

It is fair to say that Coote and Klopp had a fairly tense relationship while the German was in charge at Liverpool. Therefore, it is all the more ironic that it was the official who was elected to act as the VAR for Klopp's final game at Anfield. It would be a positive day for the Reds, winning 2-0 against Wolves. Once again, Coote did not act as the enemy of the peace, but rather sided with the hosts over one decision.

The VAR reviewed a challenge by Nelson Semedo on midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and ultimately decided to recommend a red card for the Portuguese international, giving the home side an even greater advantage during their legendary manager's farewell.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 12/11/2024.