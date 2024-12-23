Former Premier League referee David Coote is reportedly eyeing a new career as a £10,000-a-time after-dinner speaker after he was sacked by the PGMOL earlier this month.

The Daily Star reports that Coote is planning his next career move and entertaining the idea of discussing the controversy that led to his dismissal. He's said to have told friends that he could 'make a fortune' by shedding light on the events that led to his sacking while speaking at sports clubs and gentlemen's evenings.

A source told the tabloid newspaper that Coote would 'let the dust settle' beforehand but expects to make in the region of £10,000 per appearance. He knows how enticing hearing his story will be and expects people to pay big money.

The 42-year-old was handed his marching orders by the PGMOL after an investigation into a video that surfaced showing Coote criticising Liverpool and their former boss, Jurgen Klopp.

A further investigation was conducted after photos emerged of the law graduate sniffing a white powder with a rolled-up note. This came during the European Championships in the summer, for which he served as support VAR a day later in France's win over Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Coote's desired next career path has been a popular choice for retired referees, including former Premier League official Howard Webb. He charges up to £15,000 for prestige bookings as a keynote speaker. Italian icon Pierluigi Collina also turned to speaking to audiences after calling time on his career, and he makes around £25,000 discussing his career.

David Coote To Touch On Jurgen Klopp Drama

The ex-Premier League official has yet to tell his story

An explanation of Coote ripping into Klopp and the Reds will likely be the most in-demand topic should he indeed take up after-dinner speaking. His comments are believed to have been in reference to a 1-1 draw between the Merseysiders and Burnley in July 2020. Klopp took aim at the ref for not giving his team fouls for contentious challenges.

Coote was also investigated by the FA over allegedly discussing handing out a yellow card in Leeds United's clash with West Bromwich Albion in 2019. This regarded a report suggesting he'd spoken before and after the game with a fan about booking Leeds defender Ezgjan Alioski. He denied any wrongdoing, and the FA found that the decision to book Alioski was entirely correct.