Former Premier League referee David Coote broke down in tears after revealing he turned to drugs as an escape from his sexuality after coming out as gay in an emotional tell-all interview. Coote, 42, was sacked by the PGMOL in December after videos emerged of him calling Jurgen Klopp a 'c***' and saying that Liverpool were 's***'. After initially claiming the videos were fake, Coote later admitted that the videos were, in fact, real and was suspended pending an investigation.

Further footage was then released of the official snorting a white powder whilst reportedly on duty during Euro 2024 last summer. Now, speaking for the first time since his dismissal, the former Premier League referee has revealed his struggles with dealing with his sexuality in the 'macho world' of football.

Coote Speaks Out After Premier League Sacking

The 42-year-old discussed feeling shame over his sexuality for years while officiating at the top

Speaking to The Sun, Coote apologised to anyone he had offended with his comments and revealed how difficult he had found it to navigate his life as a gay top-level referee, explaining that hiding his sexuality had led him to a very dark place:

"I felt a deep sense of shame during my teenage years in particular. I didn’t come out to my parents until I was 21. I didn’t come out to my friends until I was 25. My sexuality isn’t the only reason that led me to be in that position. But I’m not telling an authentic story if I don’t say that I’m gay, and that I’ve had real struggles dealing with hiding that. "I hid my emotions as a young ref and I hid my sexuality as well - a good quality as a referee but a terrible quality as a human being. And that’s led me to a whole course of behaviours."

The 42-year-old explained that he had struggled with confidence that in large parts 'relates to his sexuality'. "I’m gay and I’ve struggled with feeling proud of being ‘me’ over a long period of time," Coote elaborated.

"I have received deeply unpleasant abuse during my career as a ref and to add my sexuality to that would have been really difficult. There’s a lot to be done throughout football and more widely in society with regard to discrimination. I didn’t want to be that person that was putting their head above the parapet to be shot at, given the abuse we all get as a referee in any event."

Comments about the abuse referees receive come at the same time that the PGMOL confirmed that investigations were taking place after threats were made to Michael Oliver after the Wolves vs Arsenal game on Saturday.

Coote admitted that he wasn't sober in the video where he criticised Klopp and that the pressure of his work, combined with his suppressed emotions, led him to turn to cocaine for an escape. However, he also claimed that this was not a daily habit and that he has since kicked the addiction after going to therapy.

"It’s not something I was reliant on day by day, week by week, month by month," Coote detailed. "I’ve had long periods where I’ve not used it - but it was one of the escape routes I had. Just getting away from the stresses, the relentlessness of the job. It fills me with a huge sense of shame to say that I took that route."

With regards to the relentlessness of his work, the former official explained that over the 2023-2024 season, he was selected to work on over ninety games while also dealing with grief after his mother passed away. The pressure of such a schedule took its toll, which is what led him to turn to drugs.

Coote Reflects on 'Poor Choices'

The official admits he doesn't recognise himself in either viral clip

With regards to the videos that emerged of him, Coote explained how he didn't 'recognise himself' while also distancing himself from allegations that he was involved in a better scandal:

"I don’t recognise myself in the cocaine video. I can’t resonate with how I felt then, but that was me. I was struggling with the schedule and there was no opportunity to stop. And so I found myself in that position - escaping. To other people who are in my situation, I’d say seek help and talk to somebody because if you bottle it up like I have done it has to come out in some way."

Coote had admitted to finding it difficult being away from football, having begun refereeing at 14-years-old, but has said that since his sacking, he has found solace in spending time with his friends and family and is now in the best place to move forward.