Former Premier League referee David Coote has been spotted in a new job this week - one far removed from his whistlebearing days in front of the TV cameras. The 42-year-old is currently serving a 16-month UEFA ban after a video emerged of him savaging former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, followed by another clip showing him taking cocaine back in November.

Alongside the UEFA suspension, Coote was also fired by PGMOL following an investigation. He later broke his silence on the incident, breaking down in tears as he cited mental health struggles as the reason behind his drug us