Former Premier League referee David Coote could be set for a shocking return to football, according to friends cited by The Sun. The 42-year-old found himself at the centre of controversy recently after viral footage surfaced of him making derogatory remarks about Jurgen Klopp and using cocaine at Euro 2024. The incident sparked investigations and ultimately led to his dismissal.

This week, Coote broke his silence in a public tell-all interview, sharing that many of his struggles stemmed from the challenges he faced with coming to terms with his sexuality. And fresh reports now suggest he might be closer to re-returning to the sport he wishes to remain a part of than many had anticipated.

He is being linked to two new job roles

A source close to him cited by the report said: “He’s built up an incredible wealth of knowledge and skill. It would be a massive shame if that was lost because of mistakes he made while under moments of incredible stress. He still gets on with all the other referees, and I could see him taking a role somewhere. He’d be perfect as a VAR pundit or expert.”

Paul Field, chairman of the ­Referees’ Association, has also hoped Coote is able to remain in English football. He explained: “The work he does with young people is exemplary. He’s an unbelievable tutor. He puts so much time and effort into the up-and-coming grassroots officials.

“I’d love him to be part of the FA, training, mentoring, out of the public light to look after himself. He has so much to offer.”

Coote was among the UK’s top three VAR exponents, and one of a select few English officials called up for international matches. In his revealing interview earlier in the week, he was also eager to suggest he'd like to return to the beautiful game.

He added: “Whether it would be with a whistle in my hand would be another matter. Certainly not for me to judge. But in terms of utilising my experience, I hope there is an opportunity to do so in some way.”