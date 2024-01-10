Highlights Chelsea forward David Fofana could be recalled from his loan spell at Union Berlin as his time in the Bundesliga hasn't gone to plan.

Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana, who is currently on loan with Bundesliga side Union Berlin, could be recalled from his current temporary spell, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on his next steps in his career.

Fofana moved to Chelsea for a fee of around £8m back in January 2023, but with game time limited at Stamford Bridge during the first few months of his tenure, the west London outfit opted to send him out on loan to Union Berlin in the summer. With the Blues signing a host of new players since Todd Boehly took over, it's been difficult for certain youngsters to break into Mauricio Pochettino's team.

The 21-year-old's loan spell in the Bundesliga hasn't exactly gone to plan so far, so Chelsea might be considering a change of environment for Fofana. The Ivorian striker is now attracting interest from another club, who are hoping to sign him on a temporary deal.

Things haven't gone to plan for Fofana

Fofana made the move to Stamford Bridge from Norwegian side Molde, so the step-up to the Premier League was always going to be difficult for the young striker. A temporary departure to gain experience out on loan was undoubtedly the right decision for his development, but he's struggled to make an impact over in Germany with Union Berlin.

David Datro Fofana - 2023/2024 Bundesliga stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 8 (4) =7th Goals 1 =5th Assists 0 - Shots Per Game 2.2 2nd Minutes 687 11th Match rating 6.49 8th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 09/01/2024

As per the Evening Standard, Fofana refused to shake the hand of then-manager Urs Fischer after being substituted back in October, which might not have helped his case for regular minutes with the club. Fischer was later sacked and replaced by Nenad Bjelica, and Fofana apologised for his involvement in the incident, but that hasn't changed his fortunes with the German outfit...

"Following my behaviour during my exit from the field, I wanted to apologise to the club, the coach, my teammates and the supporters."

According to MailOnline, Chelsea are set to recall Fofana from his loan spell in Berlin after a tricky time in the Bundesliga. The report claims that Spanish side Sevilla are now interested in taking the striker on a temporary deal for the remainder of the campaign. With Sevilla sitting just one point above the relegation zone and struggling in La Liga, it could be the ideal move for Fofana to reignite his career.

Fabrizio Romano - Chelsea expected to recall Fofana

Romano has suggested that he expects Chelsea to recall Fofana from his loan spell with Union Berlin and then loan him to Sevilla before the window slams shut at the end of January. The Italian journalist adds that the west London club are still discussing the details with Sevilla, but he expects a move to go through. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Yes, for Fofana, I expect Chelsea to recall him from Union Berlin on loan and then loan him to Sevilla. Let's see if there's going to be a loan deal, if it's going to be with some clauses. They're still discussing with Sevilla, but I see Fofana leaving Union Berlin, returning to Chelsea and then leaving the club again, with Sevilla big favourites to sign him."

Chelsea to explore loan deals in January

It's been no secret that since American businessman Boehly has arrived at Stamford Bridge that Chelsea have spent a hefty amount of money on new additions. In fact, back in September, it was confirmed that their spending had reached over £1bn under Boehly, with a deal for Cole Palmer taking them over the line.

As a result, the Blues will have to be careful to continue complying with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations, especially after Everton were slapped with a 10-point deduction for overspending. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea could turn to the loan market during the winter window if they want to bring in reinforcements in order to cut back on their excessive outgoings.

A change in strategy certainly wouldn't be a surprise, with Chelsea sat in 10th place in the Premier League table under their current method.