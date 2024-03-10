Highlights Burnley's Fofana scored a stunning goal against West Ham, giving his struggling team a much-needed lead in the Premier League clash.

Kompany's side, currently 19th in the league standings, desperately needed the win after a series of poor performances this season.

Despite a positive start from West Ham, Fofana's goal put Burnley in the lead early on, highlighting their determination to stay in the top flight.

Burnley forward David Datro Fofana scored a contender for goal of the season with a sensational strike against West Ham in their Premier League clash at the London Stadium.

Vincent Kompany's side came into the clash off the back of a 2-0 defeat against Bournemouth last weekend and have been struggling for form all year. The Clarets currently sit 19th in the league standings, nine points off the drop zone as they look to remain in England's top-flight division.

Their last win in the league came back in December, a 2-0 win against Marco Silva's Fulham; therefore, Kompany's side were desperate to get off with a bang in their showdown with David Moyes' side. Just 11 minutes in, Fofana played a one-two off the opposing defender and then forced his way through on goal, unleashing a long-range strike to give the strugglers a shock lead in east London.

The Hammers started very slowly, with the London Stadium atmosphere rather flat. Moyes' men came into the showcase off back-to-back Premier League wins against Brentford and Everton as they look to break into the final European spots.

Fofana Silences the London Stadium Crowd

The Forward has Impressed Since he Joined

West Ham were silenced following Fofana's strike. The Ivorian, who joined the club in January, skipped past two challenges before unleashing a thunderbolt.

His shot arrowed straight into the top corner, giving Alphonse Areola no chance. Fofana's goal was his third since signing for the Clarets from fellow Premier League side Chelsea.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Datro Fofana in the Premier League this season: - 5 games (3 starts) - 3 goals - 1 assist

The goal appeared to spring real life into Kompany's side as they found it fairly comfortable to play through West Ham's press with ease. Defensively, they restricted Moyes' side to barely any chances in the first half.

On the stroke of half-time, Jacob Bruun Larsen saw his free-kick saved by Areola, who made a straightforward stop. The Clarets would go into the break two goals up, though.

Konstantinos Mavropanos capped off a torrid first-half display for the Hammers, converting Josh Cullen's ball into his own net to double Burnley's lead, much to the frustration of the West Ham faithful.

Fofana Catching the Eye of Chelsea

He is Currently on Loan from the Premier League Side

There were a few eyebrows raised when the youngster joined Chelsea for £10.5m halfway through last season. Fofana, 21, was handed a few opportunities to impress the club under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard but was loaned to Bundesliga side Union Berlin ahead of the 2023-24 season. Unfortunately for the striker, he endured a torrid spell in Germany and was recalled by the Blues in January 2024.

He was then immediately loaned to Burnley and has already become a fan-favourite at Turf Moore. Given Chelsea's woes in front of goal, Fofana will be looking to break his way into Chelsea's first team next season.