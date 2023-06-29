Manchester United's U-turn on goalkeeper David De Gea 'speaks to the chaos' at Old Trafford, presenter HLTCO has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Spanish shotstopper appeared to be edging closer to signing a new deal, but things have changed in Manchester.

Manchester United news - David De Gea

De Gea, who is earning £375k-a-week at Old Trafford, is out of contract at the end of June.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that De Gea was waiting to be given the green light to sign an extension at the club.

United reportedly withdrew their contract offer to De Gea, before offering him a new deal on lower terms, according to The Athletic.

As it stands, De Gea could now leave the club if he isn't willing to accept the revised offer from the Red Devils.

De Gea has had his fair share of critics over the last few years, including former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, who has urged the club to offload the Spanish goalkeeper.

He said: "United have got to get a new goalkeeper. They need a world class striker and a new goalkeeper. They need some other players and some strength in depth but they need a new goalkeeper and a world class striker. I'm sick of saying it."

What has HLTCO said about De Gea?

HLTCO has suggested that he's struggling to get his head around the De Gea contract saga.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think if they'd have been upfront with their perspective on him and said, you know, thanks for all your years of service, but we're going to move in a different direction, then it would have been professional, it would have been understood, and they could have all moved on relatively amicably.

"But I look at this situation and think, surely a club of that size, there are decision makers at numerous levels that are getting their ducks in a row and a player like De Gea with a contract offer of that enormity, you wouldn't have thought that there would be a change of heart a different point of the summer, when it had been verbally agreed with him.

"So, I just struggle to get my head around it to a certain extent, but I suppose it sort of speaks to the chaos that can be unleashed at every football club, regardless of their level."

Who could Man Utd replace De Gea with?

Andre Onana is a player who has been heavily linked to the club, with reports in Italy claiming that all parties hope to agree a deal by the end of the week.

Dean Henderson will be returning from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest, so that's another option for Erik ten Hag to look at in pre-season.

Either way, it'll be no surprise to see De Gea reject United's latest offer, considering they refused to honour the original terms.