Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is close to agreeing a new contract with the club, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Spaniard has been a key player at Old Trafford for many years now, and that looks set to continue.

Manchester United news - David De Gea

De Gea, who is earning £375k-a-week at Old Trafford, is out of contract at the end of the season.

The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper was recently awarded the Premier League Golden Glove, an award for keeping the most clean sheets in England's top flight.

Despite that, the Spanish international divides opinion in the fanbase at Old Trafford, due to the struggles he has playing out from the back.

However, you can't doubt his loyalty to the club, having spent almost 12 years at United so far.

Erik ten Hag recently spoke about De Gea's future, confirming that he should be at the club next season, but failing to guarantee his number one spot.

He said: "Yes, but I will not say he'll always be my No.1 because in a club like Man United there must be competition in all positions. You can’t do it with 11 players. It is impossible. You need double positions."

It will be interesting to see whether United look to sign a first-choice goalkeeper in the summer, or possibly an up-and-coming backup.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about De Gea?

Romano has suggested that a new contract for De Gea is now really close.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "At the moment for De Gea, the agreement is really close. As we know, Man Utd are looking to extend De Gea and sign a new backup goalkeeper. So, this is the idea. For De Gea, it's about the final details."

Who could United look to target in goal?

Journalist Steve Bates recently told GIVEMESPORT that United have a three-man shortlist in terms of goalkeepers.

Porto's Diogo Costa, Brentford's David Raya, and Valencia's Girogi Mamardashvili have all been checked out by ten Hag's scouts so far this season.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star have suggested that Everton and England's number one Jordan Pickford could also be targeted during the summer transfer window.

Looking at the aforementioned players linked with a move to United, you can't imagine any of them willing to join the club without a promise of becoming the first-choice goalkeeper shortly after arriving in Manchester.