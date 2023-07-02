David de Gea is a free agent after his Manchester United contract expired this weekend.

Well, sort of.

It’s been reported that Man Utd have asked De Gea not to join another club for the time being, despite the fact they’re actively looking at other options.

It’s understood that Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is a target for the Red Devils as they seek to sign a new number one.

De Gea, who got married to long-term partner Edurne on Saturday, has subsequently been left in limbo.

The 32-year-old expected to sign a new contract with Man Utd on significantly reduced terms to the £375,000 a week he was previously on.

It’s been reported that a £200,000-a-week contract offer was withdrawn due to Erik ten Hag’s desire to bring in a new first-choice ‘keeper.

De Gea is set to have face-to-face talks with United officials on Monday but the Spanish shot-stopper could be forgiven if he feels it’s best for all concerned if he now leaves Old Trafford.

De Gea linked with move to shock club

If he does leave, there’s a shock club lining up a move for De Gea, who could still earn a fortune away from Manchester.

According to The Sun, De Gea could reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia at Al-Nassr.

The report says there’s a potential £250,000-a-week contract waiting for De Gea if he’s keen on the idea of leaving Europe for the Saudi Pro League.

A host of high-profile footballers have followed Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia this summer including Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Edouard Mendy.

Al-Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League last season - five points behind Kante and Benzema’s new club, Al-Ittihad - and may feel that De Gea, one of the world’s most famous goalkeepers, could give them the edge heading into the new campaign.

What does De Gea want to do?

The Sun add that De Gea’s preference is to stay at Man United - providing they can reach a compromise over new terms. However, they say that the Middle East is an ‘attractive’ option.

Man Utd, meanwhile, appear to be hoping that De Gea agrees to stay on reduced terms and is content playing second-fiddle to a new first-choice goalkeeper.