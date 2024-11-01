Alongside his confused tactics and back-to-back trophy-winning seasons, Erik ten Hag’s reign of Manchester United will, for some, be tainted with how he dealt with his crop of players – often in a stubborn manner which lacked empathy.

At the time, the majority of the Old Trafford faithful were on board with the former boss’s decisions to chop and change the squad to his liking, with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho feeling the wrath of the former Ajax man during their respective stints at the club.

Related 8 players that fell out with Erik ten Hag Erik ten Hag has fallen out with many players during his career, including Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial and Andre Onana.

Following an end-of-season review – one in which he survived, perhaps thanks to his side’s 2-1 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final – and a subsequent string of bad results, the Dutchman was sacked and replaced by Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim.

One decision throughout his 128-game stewardship of the 13-time Premier League champions that somewhat rubbed fans up the wrong way was his treatment of David de Gea, who was discarded in the summer of 2023. He’s now proving why he is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history.

Inside De Gea’s Revival at Fiorentina

Statistically, he's the best goalkeeper in Europe

Close

Joining from Atletico Madrid for £17 million in 2011, which was a British record fee for a goalkeeper at the time, fans were unhappy with his start to life in Greater Manchester with his composure – or certain lack thereof – being lambasted by the majority of the fanbase.

He quickly turned the tides, however, with his spectacular performances in between the posts, marking himself as the club’s go-to man under an array of managers including Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes and Jose Mourinho - to name a few. But that wasn’t enough for Ten Hag to see him keep him on the books.

Still just 33 years old, which - for a goalkeeper, at least - is still considered to be an acceptable age, and De Gea is shining for his new employers, Fiorentina, as a means of proving a point to Ten Hag and Co, who let him leave just over a year ago.

After spending a season as a free agent after being replaced by Andre Onana, the Spaniard, who spent 12 years with the Premier League giants, put pen to paper on a deal with the Serie A side in August – and, in doing so, quickly emerged as their number one choice between the sticks.

Related Ranking the 9 Best Saves in Premier League History Impossible reflexes, staggering double saves and stunning stops. The Premier League has seen some of the most unbelievable saves of all time.

Statistically, per Sofascore, De Gea is the best-performing goalkeeper in Europe at the time of writing, with an overall rating of 7.70 in 2024/25 – proving the old age saying that class is permanent. His recent form has also left Ten Hag and his entourage red-faced after letting him leave for free.

Some will argue that, at that time, a changing of the guard was needed given his decline in performances in a Manchester United strip, but Madrid-born De Gea – first in save percentages, second in stops made over 90 minutes and sixth in goals prevented - has pulled up trees in Italy.

Currently on a six-match unbeaten streak with the Atletico graduate in net, Fiorentina have been the primary beneficiary of Ten Hag’s decision to replace the 45-cap Spain international in favour of a ball-playing goalkeeper in Onana. De Gea, too, is back to enjoying the beautiful game.

De Gea’s Manchester United Career

Spaniard played 545 times for the Red Devils

Close

Irrespective of the manager, De Gea was often Manchester United’s saving grace as they came to terms with the post-Ferguson era, with his most memorable performance coming in late 2017 in a 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Regarded as one of the best goalkeeping performances of all time, the Gunners had a grand total of 33 attempts on the Spaniard’s goal – but only one found the back of the net. At the top of his red-hot career, he made 14 saves – the most in a Premier League outing ever.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Gea won Manchester United’s Player of the Season award on four occasions.

Across his 545-game spell in England, the seasoned shot stopper won the solitary Premier League title (12/13), the FA Cup (15/16), the Europa League (16/17) and the League Cup on two occasions (16/17 and 22/23).

In the summer of 2023, with his contract at Old Trafford coming close to its expiration date, there was a layer of confusion over whether to let him extend his stay or not. On the back of a Golden Glove-winning campaign with the Red Devils, he had reportedly agreed terms over an extension before the club withdrew their offer. Was this a mistake on Ten Hag’s part? Perhaps.

David de Gea - Career Statistics Club Games Minutes Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Manchester Utd 545 49,109 590 190 Atletico Madrid 84 7,576 112 23 Fiorentina 9 840 10 3

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 01/11/24