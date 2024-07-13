Highlights David de Gea narrowly missed transferring to Real Madrid in 2015 due to a timing issue with submitted paperwork.

Despite the failed transfer, De Gea played another eight seasons in the Premier League with Manchester United.

Real Madrid signed Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea in 2018 and is still the number one at the Bernabeu.

When former Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea calls time on his playing career, there will be a lot to look back upon fondly. With 545 appearances for The Red Devils - a total that places him at seventh on their all-time list - and 45 caps for his national side, there is certainly a lot to celebrate; but there is also one pivotal moment, that has likely given the former Atletico Madrid man many moments of contemplation since.

It was the summer of 2015, and De Gea was fresh off the back of a stunning 2014/2015 season for United, that had seen him named in the PFA Team of the Year, as well as claim both the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, and the Manchester United Players' Player of the Year award - an already remarkable achievement, made all the more remarkable by the fact it was the second time in just three seasons that De Gea had completed this triple sweep.

Superb Campaign had Madrid Taking Notice

Man Utd star was keen for a switch

The instinctive stopper's phenomenal form had not gone unnoticed and Spanish giants Real Madrid made it clear that they would be making a move for de Gea, as they sought to replace club legend Iker Casillas, who himself was leaving the Spanish capital after a trophy-laden 16-year stay.

After a £29m fee was agreed between the clubs, the deal's conclusion looked to be all but a formality, but in a remarkable turn of events, the required paperwork for the transfer was submitted to FIFA two minutes after the transfer window had closed; an issue eventually put down to a now-infamous fax machine at United's headquarters.

Whilst some players, faced with the scenario of their dream transfer being snatched away from them before their very eyes, would have been left feeling a little bitter, de Gea had a decidedly more positive outlook on things. De Gea told TNT Sports:

"I am a guy who likes to leave the bad things and difficult times behind "I spent a lot of tough times and I know what it is. We must move forward, working equally, and always strong."

David De Gea's 2014-15 Premier League Statistics Appearances 37 Clean Sheets 11 Saves 91 Save Percentage 71.7%

De Gea Stays at Old Trafford

The Spaniard would go on to play another eight seasons at United

Having made a shaky start to his life in the Premier League, de Gea had recovered to become one of the highest-rated goalkeepers in world football, and chose to use this moment as further motivation to keep improving, and delivering for his club.

"It's a learning process that gives football hard moments, but that makes you mature and grow. These are things that you learn in the world of football. You have to keep working and try to improve in every training session."

Whilst a move to Real Madrid would never again materialise for de Gea, in the eight seasons that followed his failed move he would go on to cement his place among the list of the greatest shot stoppers ever to have played in the Premier League.

He would also go on to be named in the PFA Team of the Year on three more occasions - including the season immediately after the failed transfer - and was named in FIFA's FIFPro World 11 for 2018. Whilst another Premier League title would also never come about - to add to the title he had claimed in the 2012/2013 season - an FA Cup, two EFL Cup's, and a Europa league title helped add further glitter to de Gea's time in Manchester.

David de Gea's Manchester United Premier League Career Appearances 415 Clean Sheets 148 Clean Sheet Percentage 35.7% Saves 1144 Save Percentage 73.3%

Madrid Snapped up Courtois

Spanish giants signed the Chelsea star in 2018

Real Madrid, meanwhile, were forced to continue in their pursuit of a long-term Casillas replacement, turning instead to Costa Rica's Keylor Navas, before eventually signing another former Atletico Madrid 'keeper in the form of Thibaut Courtois in 2018 - the man who was said to be the back-up target to de Gea in 2015.

De Gea's tale, whilst somewhat of a rarity in today's evermore technologically advanced sporting world, does show just how quickly a player's career can be irreversibly changed. In this case, just a two-minute delay could lead to one of the biggest clubs in the world missing out on their number one target, whilst de Gea would go on to stay in Manchester for another eight seasons, eventually writing his name into their storied history books.

Thibaut Courtois' Real Madrid Career Statistics Appearances 235 Clean Sheets 96 Honours 11 Champions League Titles 2

All statistics courtesy of FBREF and Transfermarkt.