David de Gea has proven to be a source of constant reassurance for Fiorentina this season, and even when the Italian side do concede more goals than they would ordinarily like, the Spaniard continues to show that his salad days are not over yet. This was proven again in La Viola's 2-2 draw against AC Milan at the San Siro on Saturday night.

The 34-year-old departed Manchester United in July 2023 after his contract expired, concluding a 12-year tenure during which he made 545 appearances and set a club record of 190 clean sheets. There was a feeling among all parties that it was the best time for the shot-stopper to move on, and after then enduring a career hiatus of over 12 months, one could be forgiven for assuming De Gea was close to considering retirement.

In just his second performance after signing a deal with Fiorentina, though, he was awarded a Man of the Match award. A string of good performances followed, and as the season approaches its conclusion, that flash-in-a-pan masterclass now feels more like it's here to stay.

David de Gea's Performance During 2-2 Draw At AC Milan

The Spaniard pulled off a stunning double save