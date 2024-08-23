Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea made his debut for Fiorentina this week, having spent the entirety of last season without a club. His first appearance in 446 days, however, did exactly go to plan.

Stood between the sticks for the Italian club for their Europa Conference League play-off match vs little-known Hungarian outfit Puskas Academy, it took the Spaniard just 12 minutes to concede two goals.

The game ended up finishing as a 3-3 draw and highlights of the match don't exactly paint De Gea in a great light.

De Gea Conceded Three on Fiorentina Debut

Let in two goals after 12 minutes

Having last made a competitive appearance on 3 June 2023, it's understandable that the former Red Devil was a little rusty. On that occasion, he conceded the earliest-ever FA Cup final goal, with Ilkay Gundogan hitting the back of the net after just 13 seconds for Manchester City (who would go on to win the game 2-1).

On his debut for Fiorentina, De Gea also conceded pretty early with the home team giving away a penalty after just nine minutes. He actually guessed the right way for the spot kick but couldn't keep the ball out with Zsolt Nagy opening the scoring.

Just three minutes later, the Spanish goalkeeper had conceded another. On this occasion, he probably could have done a little better as space opened up for Mikael Soisalo who hit a driven shot across goal.

De Gea was perhaps a little slow getting down as the ball fizzed past him. He got a touch on it, but his right hand wasn't strong enough to push it around the post.

The Serie A club did well to come back from this 2-0 deficit, though, scoring on the stroke of half-time through Riccardo Sottil before Lucas Martinez Quarta drew things level in the 67th minute.

The home team then took the lead with former Everton striker Moise Kean putting Fiorentina ahead with 15 minutes to play. De Gea and co could not hold onto their lead, though, with Wojciech Golla netting late on.

Indeed, with just one minute left on the clock, Puskas Academy had a corner. The ball was swung in and De Gea was powerless to stop Wojciech Golla from heading in at close range to make it 3-3.

De Gea Career Stats Club Games Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Atletico Madrid 84 112 23 Man United 545 590 190 Fiorentina 1 3 0

Related The Premier League's Greatest Goalkeepers Ever [Ranked] Twenty-one of the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history have been sorted into six tiers.

Fiorentina Manager Palladino on De Gea's Debut

Admitted goalkeeper will need time to adjust

Speaking after the game, Fiorentina manager Raffaele Palladino addressed the performance of his goalkeeper, acknowledging the former Man United star will need a little time to get up to full speed after spending so long without playing:

"He needed to adapt after a year of working separately. He has brought great professionalism and worked a lot."

Although he may not have been at his best on debut, and it remains to be seen if the 33-year-old can return to his strongest form at this later stage of his career, there can be no doubt that he is a shot-stopper of the finest pedigree.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Gea holds the record for the most clean sheets kept by a Manchester United goalkeeper (190), breaking Peter Schmeichel's record (180).

After all, during his time with Man United, he won the club's Players' Player of the Year and the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award on four occasions. He also lifted the Premier League Golden Glove twice and made the PFA Team of the Year five times.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 23/08/24).