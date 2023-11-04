Highlights Manchester United secured a crucial victory against Fulham, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a late winner to give his team all three points.

Despite his match-winning goal, some football pundits, including Roy Keane, question whether Fernandes has the qualities to be United captain.

David De Gea and Erik ten Hag have defended Fernandes, highlighting his energy, work rate, and passion for the game.

Manchester United picked up a much-needed win on Saturday afternoon as they narrowly overcame Fulham in their Premier League clash at Craven Cottage. The Red Devils have been very poor in recent times and were looking to get back on track after consecutive 3-0 defeats against Manchester City and Newcastle United.

They were far from their best again in west London and it looked as if the game would end in a goalless draw. But their captain, Bruno Fernandes, came to their rescue in the dying embers of the match. The Portuguese midfielder netted a wonderful goal in the 91st minute to give his side the lead. Fulham pushed for an equaliser but they could not the goal they needed as United held on for all three points.

Roy Keane's criticism of Bruno Fernandes after Man United 0-3 Man City

While Fernandes is a wonderful player, some high-profile names in the football world have questioned whether he has the qualities needed to be United captain. One pundit that adopts that view is Roy Keane and he slated the 29-year-old after United's loss against City.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Keane said: "Today having watched him again I would take the captaincy off him 100 per cent. I know it's a big decision, obviously they changed the captaincy with Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material. "He is a talented player no doubt about it. But what I saw today - we've discussed many times before, it was last season at Liverpool - his whinging, his moaning and throwing his arms up in the air constantly. It really isn't acceptable. From what we saw today, I'm thinking I would take that off him. "You have to start somewhere. We were talking about where do you start [fixing the problems] - the manager, board level. I would start with that because the manager is capable of doing that. Fernandes is a brilliant footballer but in terms of captain material he is the opposite to what I would want in a captain."

David De Gea appears to fire shots at Roy Keane after Fulham 0-1 Manchester United

Keane isn't afraid to dig out players at all and another player he has slammed in the past is David De Gea. Keane regularly called out De Gea, currently a free agent, for his performances towards the end of his stint at Man United. De Gea has now appeared to get his own back by firing back at Keane for his comments about Fernandes.

Fernandes posted an image on Instagram of him celebrating his winner against Fulham. In reaction to the image, De Gea sarcastically commented: "You are not the right captain" with a zipper-mouth emoji, as if to say he has silenced his critics. View the post below...

Ten Hag defends Bruno Fernandes after Fulham 0-1 Manchester United

Erik ten Hag also hit back at those that claimed Fernandes should be stripped of the captaincy after his winner against the Cottagers.