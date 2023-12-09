Highlights Newcastle are considering signing David De Gea as a free option to cover for injured goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Signing De Gea on a short-term deal could be a financially sensible move for Newcastle, rather than investing a transfer fee in a player who is likely to become a back-up option when Pope is fit again.

Newcastle's priority in the January transfer window may be to sign a midfielder, with Kalvin Phillips a realistic option.

Newcastle United could be in the market for a new goalkeeper after a recent injury to Nick Pope, and journalist Ben Jacobs has discussed the possibility of bringing in former Manchester United shot-stopper David De Gea, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe's injury list appears to get bigger every single week, and the latest blow is with his number one. Pope looks set to be out for the majority of the season, leaving Martin Dubravka as the first choice option between the sticks. The January transfer window is around the corner, so it will be interesting to see if Howe and his recruitment team look to bring in another body.

However, De Gea is still available on a free transfer after leaving Erik ten Hag's side in the summer, so he could be an ideal free option to provide cover until the end of the campaign.

Newcastle are exploring the possibility of signing De Gea

Howe has had to deal with a host of injury problems so far this term, and Pope is the latest player to be watching from the sidelines. It's understood that he could be out for up to four months after dislocating his shoulder in an injury sustained against Manchester United. Speaking about Pope's injury, Howe confirmed that he's set to have an operation and will be on the treatment table for a while...

"He had a couple of appointments with specialists. [We're] still waiting for final news on what's going to happen. We suspect he'll be operated on. Roughly out for four months but it's something we expected straight after the game."

Dubravka came in against Everton on Thursday night with Loris Karius on the bench as a backup option, but the Magpies have now been linked with signing a replacement for the England international. As per MailOnline, Newcastle are considering a move for De Gea if he's willing to take a wage cut from what he was earning at Old Trafford.

David De Gea's last few seasons at Manchester United Season Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets 2017/18 46 35 22 2018/19 47 63 10 2019/20 43 44 15 2020/21 36 46 12 2021/22 46 66 10 2022/23 58 61 25 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

In terms of options that make financial sense for Newcastle, De Gea could be the ideal man to bring in. Although his wages might be significant, if the Magpies can bring him in on a free for a short-term deal, it could help bolster their goalkeeper options for little financial outlay.

Jacobs has suggested that Newcastle have held internal discussions about potentially signing De Gea, but it hasn't gone as afar as making an official approach. The journalist adds that Howe and his team rate Dubravka so there isn't likely to be a panic surrounding bringing in a replacement. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I'm not sure he's quite the right kind of profile, because as I said before, there's faith in Dubravka and Nick Pope will ultimately return in four months. Which is maybe not long enough to be going out there and bringing in a player like Ramsdale. The links with De Gea are a little bit different because he's a free agent. So there's kind of less to lose, because you could bring him in on a six-month deal till the end of the season. He could play until March or April and then even if Pope came in, it's not a long wait before you reassess and potentially leave the club. But even with De Gea, it was only an internal discussion, it wasn't an inquiry, it wasn't an approach, it wasn't an offer. It's nothing advanced at this point and the reason for that, once again, is as I've said many times, Newcastle really rate Dubravka."

Newcastle have other priorities for January

After Sandro Tonali was banned until next summer for breaching betting regulations, it became clear that bringing in a midfielder in the January transfer window could be a priority for the Magpies. A realistic option for Newcastle appears to be Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, with journalist Dean Jones previously telling GIVEMESPORT that St James' Park is the England international's ideal destination for the winter window.

The Athletic have also named Everton's Amadou Onana and Fulham's Joao Palhinha as potential options, but they could be difficult deals to get over the line with their respective clubs likely to charge a premium.