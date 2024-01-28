Highlights David de Gea is in talks with Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, having left Manchester United in 2023 after failing to agree new terms with the club.

De Gea played 545 games for the Old Trafford club, but hasn't had a team since leaving United six months ago. He has previously been linked with moves to Al-Nassr and Newcastle.

Al-Shabab are also looking to sign Ivan Rakitic, Miguel Almiron, and Hakim Ziyech.

David de Gea, formerly of Manchester United, is in discussions with Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab after being without a club since his Old Trafford departure in July 2023, as reported by MailOnline.

The Spaniard, who has 45 international appearances to his name, forged a respectable career in England over a 545-game period for the Red Devils, having won the sole Premier League, the League Cup twice, and one Europa League title. But he eventually drew the curtains on his time in Manchester in the summer of 2023, with United players reportedly fuming about his exit.

Interestingly, De Gea, 33, won the Premier League Golden Glove in his concluding season – but former Ajax shot stopper Andre Onana’s inevitable arrival meant that his time at the club was over. It was also apparent that Erik ten Hag was also looking for an understudy for first choice Onana, with Altay Bayindir eventually being picked up, too, over the summer months.

Erik ten Hag and his entourage had initially offered De Gea fresh terms on a reduced wage but opted to back out of negotiations in the latter stages of the deal. Having pocketed a hefty £375,000 a week previously, which made him the league's highest earner at one point, it was believed he was willing to take a pay cut. Since parting ways with Manchester United after his 12-year stint, he has been linked with a number of clubs, including Newcastle United, though nothing has come to fruition as yet – but that may be about to change.

Al-Shabab eyeing four-man haul

Miguel Almiron also admired

After several months of speculation and uncertainty and after a healthy break out of the limelight, it seems as if the former Atlético Madrid man may be set to embark on a new challenge in the Middle East. Another side from Saudi Arabia were interested in his services back in November 2023 – none other than Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr had approached the former Spain international with his free agency status being an attractive prospect.

It is the lesser-known outfit Al-Shabab, however, who seem to be leading the charge for his signature as things stand. Managed by Igor Biscan, the club already have former Atlético Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco and ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Roman Saiss at their disposal, but are looking to add more experience to their roster.

David De Gea - Atlético Madrid and Man Utd Stats Club Atlético Madrid Man Utd Cost Academy graduate £21.37m Appearances 84 545 Cost per appearance N/A £39,211 Goals conceded 112 590 Clean sheets 23 190 All statistics per Transfermarkt

However, it is not only De Gea who Al-Shabab are looking to snare before their January transfer slams shut on the 30th January. Sevilla veteran Ivan Rakitic is closing in on a move and, according to The Athletic, he has already bid farewell to his teammates. Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron is also appreciated by the Saudi Arabian club and with Eddie Howe and Co. blighted by Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns, the Paraguayan wide man may be attainable in the near future.

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech is also under consideration. Currently on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray, the Moroccan could be allowed to depart with Mauricio Pochettino deeming his surplus to requirements, with the Argentine having to work around the Blues’ bloated squad.

David De Gea’s Manchester United career

Spaniard spent 12 years at Old Trafford

Looking beyond the obvious criticism, De Gea was a wonderful servant for the club after arriving from Atlético Madrid in 2011. After initially struggling to meet the demands of England’s top tier, concerns over his suitability to succeed Edwin van der Sar arose. He eventually became the last standing member of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Premier League-winning side from 2012/13 and, as mentioned, enjoyed a series of silverware at the club, despite just missing out on the ‘glory days’.

His inability to play out from the back – as showcased during his final season – hampered Ten Hag’s blueprint with a ball-playing goalkeeper often being a centrepiece to the success he enjoyed in the Netherlands during his five-year stint with Ajax. That said, it would be remiss to disregard his brilliance with him often being the Manchester-based club's shining light. The two-time Golden Glove winner kept his side in games at times - and he could rediscover his best days should he move to the Saudi Pro League.