Former Manchester United hero David de Gea has been ranked as the best goalkeeper in Europe during the opening weeks of the 2024-25 campaign, despite having taken a 12-month hiatus from the sport. It came as a surprise when it was announced at the end of the 2022-23 season that the Red Devils had decided against renewing the goalkeeper's contract, ending his decade-long career at Old Trafford.

After not being signed by any club the following season, the Spaniard finally made his return to football in the summer when he agreed a deal with Italian giants Fiorentina. Following a shaky debut, the four-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year appears to be back to his best, with his performances surpassing some of the best in the world.

De Gea Back to His Best at Fiorentina

The 33-year-old is the highest ranked goalkeeper in Europe's top five leagues

Having dusted off the cobwebs, De Gea has delivered a series of exceptional performances in Tuscany. His new club have conceded fewer goals in Serie A than numerous top teams including Inter Milan, Lazio, AC Milan, and Atalanta this season, largely thanks to the Spanish international's contributions.

The highlight of his time at the Artemio Franchi Stadium was undoubtedly when he saved not one, but two penalties during a memorable victory against the Rossoneri, prompting many to claim that Erik ten Hag should never have let him go. As a result of his impressive form since his return, De Gea has been awarded a rating of 7.61 by the experts at WhoScored, making him the highest-rated shot-stopper in all of Europe's top five leagues.

The ratings are derived from a unique and comprehensive statistical algorithm that is calculated in real-time during the game. More than 200 raw statistics are factored into the calculation of a player’s rating. For De Gea, this will include things like save percentage and the amount of goals he has conceded in relation to his xG.

Domestically, the former Atletico Madrid youngster has made an average of 4.3 saves per game, and has also prevented an average of 0.8 goals from being conceded each match.

De Gea 2024-25 Serie A statistics Saves per 90 4.3 Save Percentage 77% Goals Conceded 5 Total Saves Made 17 Saves Inside the Penalty Area 11 Goals prevented per 90 0.81

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Gea is the third-highest ranked player in Serie A for the 2024-25 season so far.

Why De Gea Chose Fiorentina

The Spaniard did have several options a year ago

While it seems that De Gea's choice to wait for the right opportunity has paid off, leading to a renaissance in Italy, he did receive several other offers before committing to Fiorentina. Reports indicated interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Spain for the services of the 33-year-old goalkeeper. However, per Football Italia, the man himself elaborated on his decision to take a year off:

"I am proud to wear the Viola shirt and to represent Florence. It was a different year than usual. I decided to take a sabbatical, but I continued training alone. I had to be at my best, and when Fiorentina arrived, I had clear ideas. "I received many offers, but I wanted to play in Italy. Pradé and Ferrari made it all easier, the parties had the same desire. The negotiation was simple, Fiorentina were the best option."

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Sofascore - accurate as of 15/10/2024.