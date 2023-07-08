David de Gea has confirmed that he is no longer a Manchester United player, bringing an end to his 12-year stay at the club.

And his now former teammate Bruno Fernandes paid tribute to the shot-stopper in a statement which appeared to also criticise the club.

Speculation had been rife about whether De Gea would sign a new deal at the Theatre of Dreams, and it had appeared at one point that his career at United would be continuing.

A report from The Athletic revealed that De Gea at one point had signed a contract extension which would have significantly reduced his £375,000 per week wage.

However, United then backed out of the proposal.

Tributes fly in as De Gea confirms departure

The club and player were unable to agree on new terms after that, and United confirmed that the 32-year-old would be leaving the club in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

De Gea has been at Old Trafford since 2011, and although he has received criticism from some fans recently, the Spaniard was widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League at one point.

He made 545 appearances for the club, keeping 190 clean sheets in the process, both of which are club records for a goalkeeper.

De Gea also won the Premier League Golden Glove award twice during his time at United.

He took to social media to post a statement of his own about his departure where he paid tribute to United fans.

“It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here,” De Gea said. “I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together.

“Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.

“Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me.”

Tributes then came flying in from his old teammates in the comments section and elsewhere.

Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Fred were some of those to acknowledge De Gea's achievements on Instagram.

United manager Erik ten Hag said: “It takes great quality and character to reach the level of even playing one game for Manchester United. To do it 545 times over 12 years is a special achievement, particularly in the goalkeeping position where every game puts you in the spotlight.

“To have won Player of the Year awards from both the fans and his team-mates, each on four occasions, shows the level of his performance and he will always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club.”

Fernandes appears to criticise United in his tribute

Fernandes was another individual who paid tribute to De Gea on social media. But he did so in a way which appeared to criticise the club at the same time.

The Portuguese playmaker wrote a touching statement in a series of Instagram stories.

But he believed De Gea should have had a more fitting send-off at Old Trafford in front of the United fanbase.

“You know what I think about you and how much I will miss you bro,” he wrote.

“You deserved to say goodbye at the stadium with all the fans cheering you for all the beautiful memories.

“You made history at the club and your name will never be forgotten, and that no one can’t take away from you.

“All the best for what’s coming for you and your family.”

De Gea’s replacement could be arriving soon

Lovely words from Fernandes, who will undoubtedly miss De Gea’s presence next season.

But he might be welcoming a new goalkeeper to the club very soon.

United have been closely linked with Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, and have been in talks to sign the 27-year-old.

Football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano stated that there were new talks between the clubs over the weekend and that it will be a matter of days until a deal is agreed.

Champions League finalist Onana made 41 appearances in all competitions for Inter last season, keeping a total of 19 clean sheets for the Serie A side.

A move to United would reunite him with Ten Hag, with the pair working together at Ajax previously.