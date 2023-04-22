A Manchester United fan has managed to create a 20-minute ‘fail compilation’ video of under-fire goalkeeper David de Gea.

While De Gea has enjoyed some fantastic seasons during his 12 years at Old Trafford, saving Man Utd on countless occasions, a growing number of supporters believe the time has come for the club to invest in a new top-class ‘keeper.

De Gea was partially responsible for United’s Europa League exit at the hands of Sevilla on Thursday night.

The 32-year-old played a poor pass to Harry Maguire, who also failed to cover himself in glory on the edge of his own box, resulting in Sevilla taking a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute of the quarter-final second leg.

Read more: Man Utd: How Lisandro Martinez dealt with De Gea pass compared to Harry Maguire

De Gea was also at fault for Sevilla’s third and final goal of the night, failing to control the ball outside the box before watching in horror as Youssef En-Nesyri scored the tie’s winning goal.

Manager Erik ten Hag defended his goalkeeper after Man Utd’s embarrassing Europa League exit, telling reporters: "He's the one with the most clean sheets in the Premier League, that shows he's a very capable goalkeeper.”

De Gea’s contract expires this summer but Man Utd are expected to hand the Spaniard a new deal - albeit on significantly reduced terms than his current £375,000-per-week wages.

However, the aforementioned compilation video appears to be making even more United fans wonder whether handing De Gea a new contract is the right decision.

United fan @DevilTalkMUFC accepted the challenge of making a 20-minute compilation of De Gea mistakes on April 6.

It dropped on Twitter on Saturday and quickly went viral.

Video: 20-minute De Gea fail compilation goes viral

Watch it here:

Let’s check out some of the reaction:

“Saddest thing is it wasn’t hard to find the videos,” @DevilTalkMUFC added. “None for Spain either this is ALL Man United clips.”

Does De Gea deserve more respect?

It’s pretty damning that United fans are creating/sharing videos of De Gea’s mistakes.

The club’s longest-serving player, De Gea has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award on four occasions, and Manchester United Players’ Player of the Year award the same number of times.

He deserves respect for his achievements, but it’s clear that some Man Utd supporters have simply had enough.