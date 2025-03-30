Summary David de Gea was one of the best goalkeepers to ever play for Manchester United.

The Spaniard lined-up alongside some incredible stars in the 12 years he spent at OId Trafford.

De Gea named the five best players during his time at the Theatre of Dreams.

For as dramatic as the decline of Manchester United has been since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club, there have still been one or two bright moments and one or two players who have managed to forge a positive legacy for themselves as a Red Devil, even through troubling times. And one person who is the epitome of that is David de Gea.

The Spaniard remains to this day one of the greatest goalkeepers Old Trafford has ever witnessed, and is a four-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year recipient, also being the only player to win the award three years in a row. De Gea spent his first two seasons in a title-contending United team, winning the Premier League in the 2012/13 season, but then stuck with the club through times of trouble.

In an interview with La Repubblica newspaper, the 34-year-old named the five greatest teammates during his time at the Theatre of Dreams, including just two players from the aforementioned final title-winning team and no mention of current captain Bruno Fernandes or Paul Pogba.

Robin van Persie

Years as De Gea's teammate: 2012-2015