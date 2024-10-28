David de Gea has reacted to Manchester United’s decision to sack Erik ten Hag by posting an emoji on X, leaving Red Devils fans speculating about the meaning behind his message.

The former United goalkeeper shared the pinched fingers emoji on social media, often associated with Italy, where the 33-year-old is now representing Fiorentina, seemingly in response to the news that broke on Monday morning.

Ten Hag was sacked after two-and-a-half years in charge, with the 2-1 defeat against West Ham United proving to be his final game in charge of the club.

Per the official announcement, Ruud van Nistelrooy will step in on an interim basis while the club looks for a permanent replacement.

De Gea, who was replaced by Andre Onana in the summer of 2023, made his return to professional football this season, signing a one-year deal with Fiorentina until June 2025.

United decided against extending the Spaniard’s contract at the end of the 2022/23 season, soon replacing him with the Cameroonian, whom Ten Hag was familiar with from his Ajax days.

Reports have claimed De Gea held Ten Hag and United’s former football director, John Murtough, responsible for his exit, leading him to spend the entire 2023/24 campaign as a free agent.

The 33-year-old was United’s first-choice goalkeeper during Ten Hag’s first season in charge, making 58 appearances across all competitions in his final season at Manchester, keeping 25 clean sheets.

The Spaniard has since broken into Fiorentina’s first XI after sitting out the first three games of the season, starting the next six fixtures in Serie A, conceding six goals and managing two shutouts.

With Ten Hag now gone, United are believed to have sounded out multiple names to replace the Dutchman, including former Barcelona boss Xavi and ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic.

The Red Devils have won just three of their opening nine top-flight matches and are 21st in the new-look Europa League, having drawn their first three fixtures.

They will be looking to get back to winning ways in Van Nistelrooy's first game in charge, against Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.